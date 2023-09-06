Last week, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had an incident in his home state of Kentucky, freezing up in front of reporters. It was the second such public incident, adding to speculation about his health, age, and future in office. On Wednesday, McConnell was back in Washington, D.C., speaking to reporters at a press conference on the grounds of the Senate—for less than one minute and 30 seconds.

Flanked by other Republicans, McConnell stepped up to the microphone, where he was asked what was “afflicting” him, and how much “transparency” his constituents could hope to have on his condition. McConnell attempted to defer the question to a letter written by Congress’ attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, saying everything is fine. When pressed, McConnell said: “I don’t have anything to add to [the letter], and I think it should answer any reasonable question.” It seems McConnell has a different definition of the word “reasonable” than most English speakers. After reporters pointed out that the letter from Monahan didn’t address any possible underlying issues the senator may be facing, McConnell judiciously answered that the letter did address speculation that he may have had a stroke or some other specific event. Of course, this doesn’t answer the question of whether McConnell has other issues.

When asked about his reply to people who are saying he should step down, McConnell said he has no plans to leave his post in leadership. However, he didn’t speak too far ahead either, saying, “I'm going to finish my term as leader, and I'm going to finish my Senate term.” And then he left.

RELATED STORY: Mitch McConnell freezes, has trouble speaking at press event

These questions come months after the senator was hospitalized for several days, having reportedly tripped and concussed himself at a D.C. hotel in March.

RELATED STORY: McConnell's office releases doctor's note saying don't believe your lying eyes: Mitch is fine