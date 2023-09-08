The report from the special grand jury that handled the probe into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has been released—and while Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis didn’t shy away from charging powerful people with crimes, she also didn’t charge everyone the grand jury recommended.

In addition to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, and the rest of those who Willis did charge with crimes, the panel recommended charges against people including:

Sen. Lindsey Graham, “With respect to the national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, focused on efforts in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.” The grand jury voted 13 yes, seven no, and one abstention.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn were included on the list of people involved in the national effort. Twenty out of 21 of the grand jurors recommended charges for them.

Then-Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Loeffler is only included on the same umbrella charge as Graham, Flynn, and Epshteyn, while Perdue is also cited for “the persistent, repeated communications directed to multiple Georgia officials and employees.”

Longtime Republican elections lawyer Cleta Mitchell, including in connection with Trump’s infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and the false electors scheme.

Everyone on the slate of false electors. The grand jury deadlocked on whether to charge most of them with the broad conspiracy, but recommended charges specific to their involvement with “the representations made by as well as documents submitted by that body.”

Republicans have howled that this is a political prosecution (as if the response to an attempt to overthrow an election could be fully removed from politics, or as if there should be no response to such an attempt), but this grand jury report makes clear that Willis held her fire when it came to a number of prominent Republicans.

Trump’s continuing legal problems, the car crash of a Republican debate, and the polling numbers defy the traditional media’s narrative that the Republican Party is even above water with voters.