On Friday, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee did the rounds on Fox News and Fox Business to attack her potential Democratic rivals in the 2024 Senate race. During her appearances, Blackburn created an entirely new Republican myth about abortion: the “after-birth” abortion.

While Blackburn didn’t call out any of the Democratic candidates by name (as of this writing they include Tennessee state Rep. Gloria Johnson and community activist and organizer Marquita Bradshaw), she did lump all Democratic politicians together, calling them “socialists.” In both appearances, Blackburn spoke about how all of her Democratic opponents “believe” or “support abortion up to the minute before—and the minute after—birth.”

That isn’t a thing.

Blackburn is best known for being a gun fetishist backed by big NRA money. She’s a pretty standard out-of-touch conservative who is willing to lie in the most outrageous ways possible in order to cover up her ignorance of the world around her. The most forgiving read of her outrageous “after-birth” abortion claim is that she might be conflating abortion with newborn euthanasia laws in places like the Netherlands. Here are some of the criteria given by the Dutch government for the rare and tragic medical procedure:

In the light of prevailing medical opinion, the child’s suffering must be unbearable and with no prospect of improvement. This means that the decision to discontinue treatment is justified. There must be no doubt about the diagnosis and prognosis;

Both the physician and the parents must be convinced that there is no reasonable alternative solution given the child’s situation;

The parents must have given their consent for the termination of life;

The parents must have been fully informed of the diagnosis and prognosis;

At least one other, independent physician must have examined the child and given a written opinion on compliance with the due care criteria listed above

The termination must be performed with all due care.

The Republican Party seems to be stuck between its single-minded theocratic ideology and the fact that most Americans don’t like its single-minded theocratic ideology. While hard-liners like Blackburn are willing to say anything in pursuit of taking away half the country’s right to bodily autonomy, the rest of the party is trying to figure out the best way to pretend it isn’t an issue.

