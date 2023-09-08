On Friday, Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney released a report that showed the same special grand jury that indicted Donald Trump and 19 others on RICO charges related to the fake electors scheme also recommended charges against Sen. Lindsey Graham and others, like for national security adviser Michael Flynn and longtime RNC lawyer Cleta Mitchell.

In response to the report’s release, you’d think Graham might be just a little embarrassed or even rattled that he could have faced charges, but nope. Instead, Graham offered up a sad-sack endorsement of the Republican presidential candidate who is currently facing 91 felony indictments. He didn’t even offer up a moronic defense of the disgraced former president. Instead, he simply said he supported Trump, even though “he can be a handful at times.” He even described Trump as a “good president.” Listen to Graham in his own words, as shared by @therecount on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

Maybe what former White House press secretary and top Trump aide Stephanie Grisham said about Graham in her tell-all book was true, and he is really just a “freeloader” who liked being in Trump’s circle since he got to “play free rounds of golf,” and “stuff his face with free food.”

RELATED STORY: ‘He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot’: Lindsey Graham speaks out against Trump—in 2015

Of course, Graham’s urgency to make it known he supports Trump might just be a deep desire not to be harassed at the airport by pro-Trumpers, as he was in the days after the failed Jan. 6 insurrection. That harassment came right after Graham went to the floor of the Senate and gave his “count me out. Enough is enough” speech on the night of Jan. 6, 2021, mere hours after a violent mob attacked the Capitol in an effort to stop the peaceful transfer of power. It seems both traditional media and Graham have forgotten this flip-flop of ideals, maybe because Graham’s flip-flopped so much over the last decade he resembles an oscillating fan more than a person.

Graham has come a long, long way from the days when he called Trump “a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who “doesn’t represent my party.”

RELATED STORIES:

Lindsey Graham makes the most moronic Trump defense yet and gets slammed

Tell-all book paints Sen. Lindsey Graham as a 'freeloader' who would 'stuff his face' with food

Editor’s note: Headline updated with more detail.