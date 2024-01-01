There’s a famous scene in “Casablanca” where Captain Renault, acting on orders from the Nazis, closes Rick’s Cafe. “I’m shocked, shocked to find out that gambling is going on in here,” Renault tells Rick. The croupier steps up to hand Renault a wad of cash and says, “Your winnings, sir,” to which Renault replies, “Oh, thank you very much.”

It’s classic hypocrisy, but at least the film ends with Rick and Louis walking off into the fog to fight the fascists.

Now consider the sheer hypocrisy of Donald Trump. The former president was shocked when the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ordered Trump off the primary ballot in those states based on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars those who have “engaged in insurrection” from running for office. These disqualification cases are likely to end up being decided by the conservative-majority Supreme Court. Immediately after the Colorado Supreme Court issued its ruling on Dec. 19, Trump had a meltdown on his Truth Social platform. “What a shame for our country!!!” Trump wrote. “A sad day for America!!!” Salon reported that just hours after the Colorado ruling, Trump fired off over 25 posts on his social media platform expressing his outrage. He began posting a flurry of video clips and quotes related to his thoughts about the Colorado decision. Mediaite reported that he quoted Fox News host Laura Ingraham, writing, "Tonight, America is seeing the ultimate—in ELECTION INTERFERENCE.” One quoted video clip read, “They don’t want the voters to decide this…there is obviously this deep fear of Donald Trump potentially winning the White House back…” Another, from conservative commentator Greg Jarrett, said, “This is ELECTION RIGGING…This is an effort, make no mistake, to deprive American voters of their right to make the decision as to who should be president. It is anti-democratic. It’s the equivalent of rigging the ballot box.” Trump also pulled a quote from far-right journalist Charlie Hurt, who was quoted to have said, "Democrats in Colorado are so afraid of allowing American voters to vote and pick the next president they are willing to do extra-judicial things, in order to thwart the people’s choice from being on the ballot. To them, preserving democracy requires destroying democracy.” Of course, Trump is being completely hypocritical when he says the voters should decide who should be president. That’s because he has a long history of calling for his political opponents to be removed from the ballot.