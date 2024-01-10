The Congressional Integrity Project provides a trove of research on these state AGs, all of whom “have joined in on MAGA court efforts supporting former President Trump and have used their positions to score partisan points by attacking the Biden administration.”
Knudsen is “currently facing an investigation by an ethics office into 41 counts of prosecutorial misconduct alleged by local attorneys.” ...
”Bailey has shaped the attorney general’s office into his own battleground in the conservative culture wars. The unelected Republican has pushed the boundaries of the office, attempting to use state law to effectively ban gender-affirming care for both adults and kids in April.” [The Kansas City Star, 6/25/23] ...
”Days before his inauguration, Drummond said that investigating the misuse of pandemic relief funds would be a priority early in his tenure. Yet Drummond himself should have been a target of such an investigation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Drummond received $3.6 million in pandemic relief funds for several of his businesses – but around half of the funds were provided by a bank he owned, Blue Sky Bank, which earned tens of thousands of dollars in processing fees and interest from the loans. A large portion of the loans were eventually forgiven by the federal government.”