On Wednesday morning, the House Oversight Committee began debate on a motion to hold Hunter Biden in contempt for failing to appear to give testimony. But that already ludicrous action became even more comical when Hunter showed up at the committee, offering to testify in public if they would only allow him.

Republicans … did not take it well.

x Mace: You're the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, You have no balls to come up here and --



Moskowitz: We can hear from Hunter Biden right now



Mace: Are women allowed to speak?!? Hunter Biden should be arrested right here pic.twitter.com/4Ao8kNbfKm — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

After 30 minutes of sitting in the audience while Republicans tried to maintain the importance of only listening to Hunter behind closed doors, he left the room, leaving Republicans to try and carry on with an intrinsically hypocritical hearing that included three members on the Republican side who ignored subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee.

x Thirty minutes into hearing. Hunter Biden leaves. He tells ⁦@CBSNews⁩ he would’ve testified if called to do so pic.twitter.com/RzDxtfaaBy — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 10, 2024

Most of the morning has been taken up with two things:

Democrats challenging Republicans on why they won’t allow Hunter Biden to testify in public, which he is clearly willing to do. Republicans explaining how they didn’t have to obey subpoenas from the Jan. 6 special committee even though those subpoenas were upheld in court.

Rep. Michael Waltz is currently explaining how Donald Trump was impeached because Democrats selectively released information that was collected in closed-door hearings … so Hunter Biden should be only allowed to talk in a closed-door hearing. Really.

Waltz also informed ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin that he will “reap what he sows” by insisting that Republicans obey subpoenas.

The hearing continues and is being carried live on C-Span.