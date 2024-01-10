President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee hearing. After Rep. Nancy Mace grandstanded, Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz decided to call the Republican Party’s bluff. He reminded the committee’s Republican chair, Rep. James Comer, that Comer had repeatedly “said the witness can choose whether to come to a deposition or to a public hearing in front of the committee. The witness accepted the chairman's invitation. It just so happens the witness is here. If the committee wants to hear from the witness, and the chairman gave the witness that option, then the only folks that are afraid to hear from the witness—with the American people watching—are my friends on the other side of the aisle.”

Then Moskowitz upped the ante, calling for Republicans to put up or shut up. “Let's vote,” he said. “Let's take a vote. Who wants to hear from Hunter right now? Today? Anyone? Come on. Who wants to hear from Hunter?”

The Republican Party isn’t even a bad joke anymore; they’re just a motley of swamp creatures.