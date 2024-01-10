The Republican-led Oversight Committee descended into chaos after Hunter Biden made an appearance on Wednesday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is generally the catalyst for chaos, decided she would enter new “evidence” into the record. Evidence that no one on the committee, at least on the Democratic side of the aisle, was allowed to see beforehand.

Greene’s recent entering images off of Hunter Biden’s “laptop” during a previous oversight committee hearing, which was considered by many to be an act of “revenge porn,” would give anyone pause. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the highest-ranking Democrat on the committee, began by “reserving the right” to object, which he followed up by explaining his reasons:

The minority’s not provided a copy of the material. For the record, in the past, she's displayed pornography. Are pornographic photos allowed to be displayed in this committee room, Mr. Chairman?

Greene, whose general ignorance and penchant for misinforming the public belies paper-thin skin, couldn’t help but respond, leading to this wonderful exchange: