The last Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses took place in Des Moines on Wednesday evening, with just three candidates qualified to appear on the stage. However, only two candidates—former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—showed up. As with the first four debates, Donald Trump was a no-show.

Instead, Trump was given a solo “town hall” on Fox News in which carefully vetted voters were allowed to express their adoration while Trump took questions alone at center stage. As an expression of just how much disdain both Fox and Trump have for the other Republican candidates, as well as for the traditional democratic process, it’s hard to do better than this.

Allowing Trump to brag about himself for better than an hour means listening to a lot of lies. But there was one moment in the Fox love fest where Trump told the absolute truth. “For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated,” said Trump. “And I did it. And I’m proud to have done it.”

x Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade: I did it. I’m proud to have done it. It was a miracle pic.twitter.com/4SRaUFHqd1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 11, 2024

“There would be no question,” said Trump. “No one else was going to get that done but me. And we did it. And we did something that was a miracle.”

Trump’s miracle is producing miraculous results. Like Kate Cox being hounded by the Texas attorney general, who threatened any hospital or doctor who tried to help her get an abortion for her nonviable, health-threatening pregnancy. A very Republican miracle.

However, just as he has in the past, Trump tried to weasel his way around defining his position on banning abortion. Because, as he’s admitted, saying that he wants to enact a national abortion ban is a losing issue at the polls.

"I understand where you're coming from," Trump told a woman at the town hall who asked him to define his position. Instead, he pointed out that Republicans who have taken hard-line positions on abortion “have just been decimated in the election." So Trump bravely kept his plans for abortion secret, only to be revealed once he has the executive-order pen in hand.

However, that didn’t stop Trump from repeating the most hideous lie of his campaign by claiming that Democrats want to kill babies after they are born.

“They’re the radicals,” Trump said, “because they’re willing to kill the baby in eight months, nine months, or even after birth. If you remember the former governor of Virginia, where he said, ‘You kill the baby after the ninth month or even after its… You set the baby aside, and you have a conversation with the mother.’”

This is a claim Trump has made again. And again. And again. And again. In fact, Trump couldn’t let it go by just telling this lie once during the Wednesday appearance on Fox. He told it twice. Naturally, no one on Fox pushed back against this disgusting lie.

When he wasn’t bragging about stripping away women’s rights and subjecting families to threats, humiliation, and torture, Trump was busy waving off the $7.8 million in money from foreign governments that he reportedly pocketed while in the White House.

"That's a small amount of money,” Trump said. “You know, it sounds like a lot of money. That's small.”

Could he please tell that to Rep. James Comer and the other Republicans who are going after President Joe Biden for loaning his son the downpayment on a pickup?

And as Trump explained, "I don't get $8 million for doing nothing.” He got paid because … "I was doing services for them,” he said. That seems accurate.

Trump bragged about killing Roe and about getting paid for “doing services” for foreign governments while in the White House. Also, he would love to tell you that he’s going to institute a national ban on abortions, but he can’t because that might cost him the election. So America will just have to wait until he’s in the White House to watch him finish the job of taking away women’s rights.

If may seem unlikely that people will ignore these things going into the election, but they’ve done it before