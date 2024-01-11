It took a year longer than usual, but the House Republican majority got it done. They picked a new design for their congressional lapel pins and got them made and delivered—just a year late. Democratic Rep. Sean Casten from Illinois is having some fun with it.

x Chip Roy asked for "one, meaningful thing" he can campaign on and say the Republican majority did. And the @HouseGOP delivered. pic.twitter.com/NxSkTrAYpb — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) January 10, 2024

That second tweet is in reference to Freedom Caucus Rep. Chip Roy’s self-righteous rant on the floor last month berating his colleagues and daring them to come to the floor to “explain to me one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done.” Now they’ve got something material, at least.

Never mind that Roy and his Freedom Caucus team are largely responsible for the fact that they’ve participated in the least productive Congress in about a century. This week, Roy helped them kick off the new legislative year in typical chaotic style by shutting down the House floor Wednesday because they’re big mad that Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to avoid a whole government shutdown.

Speaking of speakers, that was one thing House Republicans managed last year. They made history. It was the “first time it took multiple ballots more than once in the same Congress and year to elect a Speaker.” That was 19 votes in total—15 to get former Speaker Kevin McCarthy seated and then another four to find a sap they could all agree on (now-Speaker Mike Johnson).

And speaking of Johnson, guess who is flirting with the idea ousting him, too? Of course it’s Chip Roy! “If they totally botch [the government funding fight] ... I don't know why we would keep him as speaker,” he said in a radio interview Tuesday. "I'm leaving it on the table," he said about potentially booting Johnson. “I’m not going to say I’m going to go file it tomorrow ... I think the speaker needs to know that we’re angry about it.”

At least Johnson will have a shiny new pin.

