x Folks, I have two big announcements.



A record-breaking 20 million Americans have enrolled in health care coverage through the ACA.



And you have until January 16 join them and get covered this season at https://t.co/gRX1fGFEzj. pic.twitter.com/rAjmDDh0pC — President Biden (@POTUS) January 10, 2024

That’s right, another big milestone for Obamacare: 20 million sign-ups with another week to go in this open enrollment period. It’s such a big deal, it was worth celebrating by two presidents! “Thanks to @POTUS' leadership, Obamacare is once again setting new records for enrollment,” tweeted the man himself, former President Barack Obama. “If you're looking for quality, affordable health coverage, you can still enroll now at http://HealthCare.gov.”

The Affordable Care Act doesn’t just have the highest enrollment ever, it’s more popular than ever thanks in no small part to Trump and Republicans’ efforts to kill it. Once Trump was elected, the threat that all those benefits it offers—an end to preexisting conditions, preventive care with no co-pay, and coverage on family plans for adult children up to age 25—being repealed became real. That’s when the law’s popularity was cemented, and it’s only increased.

Nevertheless, Trump is still going after it, telling a MAGA crowd in Iowa Saturday, “We’re gonna fight for much better health care than Obamacare. Obamacare is a catastrophe.” He added, “Nobody talks about it.” Which is true. No other prominent Republican running for office in 2024 is talking about repealing Obamacare because it’s so popular right now. That won’t stop Trump, however.

That’s a good thing for Biden and the Democrats. When the election is about protecting health care, Democrats win.

Reminder: The deadline for enrollments is Jan. 16 for states that use Healthcare.gov, but check here for the deadlines in states that have their own marketplace and might have different deadlines.

