Pro-Trump Republican senators angle to replace McConnell if Trump wins

Donald Trump's Republican allies in the Senate are angling for a MAGA takeover.

Trump: Presidents must have immunity to do whatever they want

This is not a test. Trump means what he says.

Texas Gov. Abbott laments he can't shoot immigrants crossing border

This is part of a clear, disturbing pattern from Texas Republicans.

Kyrsten Sinema finds a new way to vote against Democrats

Has any recent lawmaker been a bigger letdown for Democrats than Sinema?

Will Utah Republicans nominate another Mitt Romney—or another Mike Lee?

The Beehive State is at a crossroads that could have a big impact on the U.S. Senate.

Republicans actually published a blueprint for dismantling our democracy. It's called Project 2025

Read about the downright terrifying plan Republicans plan to implement if they win in 2024.

Cartoon: Hostage situation

Let’s talk about who is really holding MAGA “hostage” …

This congressman has a plan to fight back against Big Pharma's price-gouging

The EPIPEN Act would cap the price of epinephrine injectors for many people.

Not just Iowa: Ron DeSantis could face embarrassing losses twice in two days

If we can win this special election, it will be a huge morale boost for Florida Democrats.

New York Democrats rally around legislator for House special election, but a primary challenge looms

The primary in this safely blue district could get rough.

