Pro-Trump Republican senators angle to replace McConnell if Trump wins
Donald Trump's Republican allies in the Senate are angling for a MAGA takeover.
Trump: Presidents must have immunity to do whatever they want
This is not a test. Trump means what he says.
Texas Gov. Abbott laments he can't shoot immigrants crossing border
This is part of a clear, disturbing pattern from Texas Republicans.
Kyrsten Sinema finds a new way to vote against Democrats
Has any recent lawmaker been a bigger letdown for Democrats than Sinema?
More top stories:
Will Utah Republicans nominate another Mitt Romney—or another Mike Lee?
The Beehive State is at a crossroads that could have a big impact on the U.S. Senate.
Republicans actually published a blueprint for dismantling our democracy. It's called Project 2025
Read about the downright terrifying plan Republicans plan to implement if they win in 2024.
Cartoon: Hostage situation
Let’s talk about who is really holding MAGA “hostage” …
This congressman has a plan to fight back against Big Pharma's price-gouging
The EPIPEN Act would cap the price of epinephrine injectors for many people.
Not just Iowa: Ron DeSantis could face embarrassing losses twice in two days
If we can win this special election, it will be a huge morale boost for Florida Democrats.
New York Democrats rally around legislator for House special election, but a primary challenge looms
The primary in this safely blue district could get rough.
Click here to see more cartoons.
Campaign Action