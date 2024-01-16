We begin today with the results from the Iowa Caucuses last night.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley couldn’t even score a “sad touchdown” last night while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at least, did better in scoring a sad touchdown than FSU did in the Orange Bowl.

The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is still Number 45’s to lose, as it has been all along.

Dana Milbank of The Washington Post reported on the ground from Iowa about the campaign from all of the remaining participants in the presidential nomination race.

For the lucky 500 Trump followers admitted to the event space, the Trump campaign played a video reminding voters that Trump had already come in first place in the God primary. “And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump,” the narrator proclaimed. “God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight. … So God made Trump.” “‘I need somebody with arms strong enough to rassle the deep state and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild.’ … So God gave us Trump.” And then it came to pass, a few minutes later, that this midwife-turned-prophet took the stage in the ballroom...

Really?

These types of claims about a political candidate would be considered blasphemous in the church that I came from.

Michael C. Bender and Katie Glueck of The New York Times attempt to explain the devotion of Republican voters to Number 45.

Donald J. Trump’s decisive victory in Iowa revealed a new depth to the reservoir of devotion inside his party. For eight years, he has nurtured a relationship with his supporters with little precedent in politics. He validates them, he entertains them, he speaks for them and he uses them for his political and legal advantage. This connection — a hard-earned bond for some, a cult of personality to others — has unleashed one the most durable forces in American politics. Iowa Republicans, following the lead of party officials across the country, rallied behind the former president despite a list of reasons to reject him. Republicans lost control of the presidency, the Senate and the House during his four years in office. He failed to deliver the red wave of victories he promised in the 2022 midterms. He has been charged with 91 felonies in four criminal cases this past year. And they stayed with him even as they were offered viable alternatives: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a popular, young governor who embraced Mr. Trump’s policies, and Nikki Haley, one of the Deep South’s first female governors, who credibly promised she could win back voters Mr. Trump drove away.

“Full employment” is definitely good for society, says Paul Krugman of The New York Times.

Did the racial economic gap persist so long because the civil rights movement failed to make any progress against racism and discrimination? No. Overt racial discrimination has become relatively rare — partly because of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — and implicit discrimination has probably declined, because we are a less racist society than we were. OK, I’m sure I’ll get some grief over that assertion. Of course, racism hasn’t gone away; it’s still far more pervasive than white Americans can easily appreciate. But we were incredibly racist in the past. To take one gauge, as late as the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980, only around a third of white Americans approved of interracial marriage; today almost everyone approves — or at least claims to. So why didn’t Black Americans make relative progress? Probably because the benefits of reduced discrimination were offset by an increase in overall income inequality, in particular a widening gap between wages in relatively low-paid jobs and wages for the highly paid. Since Black workers remained underrepresented in well-paying jobs, the growing polarization of economic opportunity snatched away many of the gains one might have expected from a society that, again, was still racist but not as racist as before. Which brings us to the surprising progress of the past few years.

Caroline Mimbs Nyce of The Atlantic says that social media is now full of much too much junk.

...Gone are the days of the 280-character tweet; on X, a user can now pay extra to post up to 25,000 characters (this article, for comparison, is under 6,000). YouTube videos once had a hard cap at 10 minutes long; now they can (and do) reach 12 hours. Even TikTok is going long, reportedly testing a new limit of up to 15 minutes for some creators. Surely some of this is born of genuine audience interest. Length, after all, is sometimes associated with quality. Reading all 1,000-odd pages of Infinite Jest, or watching all three hours of Oppenheimer, is considered a worthwhile accomplishment in a way that watching a 60-second TikTok dissection of shower grout is not. Sometimes, storytelling merits a prodigious length. Other times, it does not. Online media are frequently padded not because the subject demands it but because creators are attempting to game algorithms or make more money. On TikTok, people filibuster, delaying their ultimate point, or divide their videos into needless “parts”—strategies to hook viewers and drive up valuable engagement numbers. All of this behavior is a side effect of our algorithmically powered reality. These systems, on the most basic level, are supposed to recommend videos, text, and whatever else people post online (sorting through everything would be impossible without them). Yet in the process, they end up creating incentives for people to generate a lot of junk—and bloated junk, at that. Anything shorter than a minute isn’t even eligible to be monetized on TikTok.

I don’t mind the extended YouTube time caps, myself. Those extended caps can be annoying but also allow me to watch a great lecture or to have meditation music playing in the background as I do APR.

Iris Leal of Haaretz notes that in many respects, the defense presented by Israel at the International Court of Justice against South Africa’s genocide charges seems to be a serious case of chutzpah.

In the elegant, wood-paneled hall, beneath crystal chandeliers, in the presence of the judge on Israel's behalf, former Supreme Court President Justice Aharon Barak – the man who Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters turned into Public Enemy No. 1 in the past few yeas – Israel's representatives insisted that the state's judiciary is independent and can be trusted to adjudicate in any case of soldiers committing war crimes. This is the same judicial independence that the government tried to neuter last year. They also emphasized Israel's commitment to the Genocide Convention, dismissed remarks by public figures cited the day before by South Africa's legal team, recognized the fact of the severe civilian suffering in the Gaza Strip, described the efforts to reduce the injury to the civilian population and praised Israel's humanitarian aid to the Strip. It should be mentioned that this humanitarian assistance, very aid, which was a central aspect of Israel's line of defense before the judges but actually before the judgment of the entire world, was maligned and vilified by several members of Israel's government, as an act of capitulation.

Graham Lanktree of POLITICO Europe reports an exclusive that former British Prime Minister Liz Truss attempted to export defense equipment to China even as she was presenting herself to the British public as a “China hawk.”

In a private letter dated August 2023, Truss — who casts herself as the most high-profile China hawk on the Tory backbenches — asked Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch to intervene on behalf of a British defense manufacturer hoping to sell military equipment to China. U.K. security officials had blocked Richmond Defence Systems — a defense firm based in Truss' Norfolk constituency — from exporting landmine disposal equipment to the People's Republic of China. Experts say the equipment could be used by Beijing in an invasion of Taiwan. But Truss seemingly had no qualms about making the firm's case in a private message to Badenoch, whom she had appointed to the Cabinet the previous year during her brief spell as U.K. prime minister.

ordanana Finally today, J Timerman of the Guardian sees the similarities of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa military crackdown to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele’s but says that Bukele’s approach might not be exportable.

Noboa’s approach in Ecuador appears partially inspired by the iron-fisted crackdown carried out by El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, against gangs in that country. The wildly popular leader’s heavy-handed and – perhaps – successful suppression of street gangs has made him a rock-star influencer among Latin American politicians who hope to achieve some of his sparkle by enacting punitive measures of their own. Indeed, earlier this month, Noboa referenced Bukele’s mega-prison in a promise to build his own. What Noboa does next could have profound implications for security policies across Latin America. Until now, Bukele’s approach has generated a lot of discussion and interest, but no country has moved to actually emulate the method. The iron-fisted approach may be tempting, but even beyond concerns about the systematic human rights violations that form the policy’s backbone, Bukele’s model isn’t exportable. For one, the relative poverty of El Salvador’s street gangs precludes their mounting a militarised response to the crackdown. Ecuador’s criminal groups, by contrast, have ties with transnational cartels, are richer due to the cocaine trade, and are far better armed.

Try to have the best possible day, everyone!