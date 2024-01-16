Trump's performance in Iowa is not nearly as good as the media makes it seem

While many saw a “landslide win” for Donald Trump, others saw a weak candidate and a divided party.

Trump fumes in court as trial starts to determine how much he owes to rape accuser

The meltdown went from the courtroom to social media.

Dallas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is going viral—just the way she wants it

See why this Lone Star congresswoman is a rising star in the Democratic Party. She is getting it done!

Donald Trump is filling the God-shaped hole in Republicans’ lives

MAGA supporters have been redefining Christianity, and it’s grim.

Cartoon: Pundits pave the way to hell

Cartoonist Jen Sorenson tackles the political media landscape.

More top stories:

A 'Real Housewives' speech was quoted word-for-word at a congressional hearing

Bravo! Yes, this really happened. And read why Democrats need to do more of it.

Iowa’s governor is about to become even less popular

The political future of this midwestern governor might now be in question.

Wisconsin GOP's large majorities expected to shrink under new legislative maps

This is a big shake-up for a 2024 battleground state.

