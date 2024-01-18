DANGER at Your Local Library!

The Late Show heralds the arrival of Florida’s finest as they shield our children from the dangers of words and their meanings...

Strangely, the thesauruses remains untouched.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, January 18, 2024

Note: If you're twisting up a blunt this morning, here's a test to see if you've had too much: when you're convinced that today's date—011824—is a palindrome, you've had too much. Have a mellow day. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

7 days!!!

Days 'til Squirrel Appreciation Day: 3

Days 'til the St. Paul Winter Carnival in Minnesota: 7

Percent of adults around the world who were smokers in 2000 and 2022, respectively, according to a United Nations study: 33%, 20%

Current number of people who die each year as a result of tobacco use: 8 million

Expected overall percent increase in home prices this year: 2.5%

Years Elton John won his Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony to become the latest EGOT winner: 2024, 1987, 1995, 2000

Number of years Bill Hayes appeared on Days of Our Lives—totaling 2,100 episodes—before he died last week at 98: 53

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

The decision in the Dover, Pa., school board case by Judge John Jones III, a Republican and Bush appointee, is well worth reading. It annihilates the case for teaching creationism. Calling creationism "intelligent design" changes nothing and is disingenuous to the point of being painful. […] One hears evolution dismissed as "just a theory," as though all of science weren't based on theory and eternally subject to new evidence to the contrary. In science, gravity is "just a theory"—and if you ever drop something and it falls up, they'll reconsider the whole theory for you. That's just how "theoretical" evolution is—constantly subject to evidence and proof. But creationism cannot be tested and proved against evidence using the scientific method—that is why it is not science, it is faith. —January 2006

Puppy Pic of the Day: The spot…

CHEERS to Bidenomics. The numbers are in for the 2023 holiday shopping season, and the news is being greeted not with coal, but with a hearty Ho Ho Ho!!!

Americans stepped up their spending at retailers in December, closing out the holiday shopping season and the year on an upbeat tone and signaling that people remain confident enough to keep spending freely. Consumers consumed consumably. Retail sales accelerated0.6% in December from November's 0.3% increase, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Because spending by consumers accounts for nearly 70% of the U.S. economy, the report suggested that shoppers will be able to keep fueling economic growth this year. “The U.S consumer continues to hold up well, which is a positive for the economy,” said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.

The article says that "Economists had expected consumers to pull back on spending." Yeah. I'd say economists should pull back on something of their own: expecting.

CHEERS to taking on the banksters. You know 'em, you hate 'em, you absolutely can live without 'em: bank overdraft fees. Every year they suck over a billion dollars from folks who can ill-afford them. And now President Biden is including them in his war on junk fees:

The proposed regulation unveiled by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in tandem with the White House could potentially cut billions in dollars that large banks earn from bank customers overdrawing their accounts. Oh. CFPB has a logo. Cool. "For too long, some banks have charged exorbitant overdraft fees—sometimes $30 or more—that often hit the most vulnerable Americans the hardest, all while banks pad their bottom lines," President Joe Biden said Wednesday in a statement. "Banks call it a service—I call it exploitation." […] Overdraft fees have been a financial bonanza for the banking industry, with the CFPB estimating that banks collected $280 billion in overdraft fees in the last 20 years. According to the Washington Post, these fees became so popular that one bank CEO named his boat the "Overdraft."

Anybody got a spare torpedo I can borrow?

CHEERS to Synonym Fever! Happy 245th Birthday to Peter Roget, who published the first Thesaurus in 1852 (a decades-long endeavor undertaken in part to help him deal with bouts of depression). Curious if there was a synonym for thesaurus, I went to—where else?—Thesaurus.com to find out. Their list is BOGUS, and let me tell you for the umpteenth time why:

A thesaurus is a glossary, but a glossary isn’t necessarily a thesaurus. Finally—as of today, an end to those insufferable Thesaurus Day carols. A thesaurus is a language reference book, but a language reference book isn’t necessarily a thesaurus. A thesaurus is a storehouse of words and a treasury of words and even a word list, but neither a storehouse of words nor a treasury of words nor a word list is necessarily a thesaurus. A thesaurus is an onomasticon, but an onomasticon is not necessarily a thesaurus.

Now you know why the one thing my parents made sure never to run out of was earplugs.

CHEERS to riding to the rescue. 33 years ago this week, under the strategic supervision of Joint Chiefs chairman Colin Powell and General "Stormin' Norman" Schwarzkopf—both no longer with us—Operation Desert Storm began. A coalition of the willing—like, a real one—pushed Saddam Hussein's supposedly-mighty Iraqi army out of Kuwait within 100 hours. We know two things in retrospect: 1) the first President Bush saw to it that it was an efficient operation with a valid, defined goal that, once achieved, would prompt our immediate withdrawal, and 2) his eldest son wasn't paying the slightest bit of attention.

CHEERS to our new neighbors. Just when we thought we'd seen it all, along comes the old adage that we haven't a clue exactly how many species of thingamabobs are living in the sea. Down Costa Rica-way, researchers are spilling a lot of ink over their latest find:

Scientists have discovered at least four new species of octopus in the deep waters of a100-square-mile area near Costa Rica, officials from the Schmidt Ocean Institute said on Tuesday. […] This one’s name is Fluffy. “The team found two octopus nurseries affiliated with hydrothermal springs during their first expedition in June,” said the Schmidt Ocean Institute. “Six months later, scientists returned to the nurseries and confirmed they appear to be active year-round. They also observed several other new octopus species away from the hydrothermal springs.” […] The cephalopods were observed near a small outcrop of rock unofficially called El Dorado Hill of the coast of Costa Rica and, because of this, one of the new octopuses -- a new species of Muus octopus --will be named Dorado Octopus after the initial location of discovery, scientists said.

Still, the news does bring some concerns. A spokesman at the Pentagon says he hopes the four octopi species plan to live peacefully with each other despite their differences. Because the last thing this planet needs right now is another arms race.

Ten years ago in C&J: January 18, 2014

JEERS to justice served…poorly. Convicted murderer and death-row inmate Dennis McGuire was executed in Ohio yesterday. The state opted to use the method known as Injection Of Untested But Supposedly Fast Working Drugs That Turn Out To Be Not So Fast Working And Cause The Accused To Writhe In Agony For 20 Minutes As The Gallery Looks On In Horror. Because the other methods were deemed too inhumane and unreliable.

And just one more…

JEERS to moguls among the moguls. I know what you're saying. You're saying, "Hey Billeh, I heard that the World Economic Forum in Davos is happening this week. Do you know anything about this consequential world event?"

If you ever travel to Switzerland, wear safety goggles around the Matterhorn. That thing could poke your eye out.

Oh…you mean the confab in swanky Switzerland where the perfectly manicured, pedicured, furriered, botoxed, and mansculpted ultra-rich fly in on their private jets and, after finishing their champagne and zipping their flies, get whisked in limos to the Ritz, gorge on gourmet food, drink $500 bottles of wine out of ladies' shoes, shuss the slopes in $10,000 designer skiwear, party the night away with the finest prostitutes money can buy, and make back-slapping backroom deals that bulldoze more money into their off-the-books Caribbean accounts, all while pretending to care about the climate crisis and the poor, as Tom Friedman spins folksy firsthand yarns about the unexpected geopolitical insights of Swiss taxi drivers in his beloved New York Times? You mean that World Economic Forum in Davos? Sorry. Never heard of it.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

