On Wednesday, Republican Rep. James Comer used his position as chair of the House Oversight Committee to hold a hearing with the ludicrous title “The Biden Administration’s Regulatory and Policymaking Efforts to Undermine U.S. Immigration Law.” Unfortunately for him, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas was there.

Crockett stepped into the spotlight this past year by adeptly detailing the political theater and hypocrisy of Republicans’ stunt hearings—and Wednesday was no different. During her speaking time, she quickly called out the Republican Party:

Republicans can't do the basic job that we are supposed to do. You see, in two days we are scheduled to shut down. They can't figure out how to do a budget, because we're six months behind, but somehow they are going to solve this complex issue of immigration. I seriously doubt it.

“President Biden has tried to give state and local governments and nonprofits federal resources to support temporary food, shelter, and other services,” she continued, “but MAGA House Republicans are refusing to give those cities and states those resources. President Biden has tried to put 1,300 more Border Patrol agents at the border to help, but Republicans have obstructed that request.”

After that, Crockett cut right to the core of the issue: “Honestly, I can't tell if y'all are for anything other than obstruction and cruelty.”

Crockett also took her state’s governor, Republican Greg Abbott, to task for his recent comments lamenting not being allowed to shoot unarmed migrants at the border.

You can watch Crockett’s full four minutes below.

