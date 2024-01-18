We begin today with the chief data reporter of The Financial Times, John-Burn Murdoch, and his highly useful graphic about the trust that UK and U.S. audiences have in the media of their respective countries.

x It always blows my mind how much wider the partisan trust gap is for US media compared to the UK 🤯



Most British media is trusted (or distrusted) about equally by supporters of both major parties. That’s true of virtually no US media org.



Deeply corrosive for US society. pic.twitter.com/a16G5twzfN — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) January 9, 2024

(Forgive that screaming typo in the chart!)

David Herman interprets Mr. Burn-Murdoch’s data for The Article.

The graphic shows that when asked how trustworthy do you rate the news reported by the following media organisations, most Labour and Conservative voters tend to vote the same way. The biggest negative votes were from Labour voters for The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Express, The Telegraph and GB News. The biggest negative votes from Conservative voters were for The Guardian, Private Eye, The Mirror and The New European. No surprises here. More interesting, though again not surprising, were the news organisations who were trusted almost equally by Conservative and Labour voters: the FT, the BBC, Reuters, the Economist, Sky, Channel 5, Times Radio, LBC, the Metro and The Spectator. [...] What is really striking though, is what happens if you compare these British figures with those of Democrat and Republican voters when asked which US news organisations they most trust. Suddenly the gap widens spectacularly, whichever news outlet they are asked about, whether TV news, magazines or newspapers. A few are trusted by Democrats and Republicans alike: Business Insider, the National Review and, astonishingly, the New York Post. But, by and large, the gap is enormous when it comes to PBS, the BBC, AP, all the US TV news networks, the New York Times and the Washington Post, highbrow weekly magazines like the New Yorker and the Atlantic, and, less surprisingly, MSNBC, Fox News and CNN.

Yes, even with the BBC, the partisan gap remains (in fact the partisan gap has grown a little bit from 2023 YouGov poll results of the same question). The BBC also possesses a much higher share of the UK audience, according to this tweet, than any of the American media organizations do in US.

On the whole, though, I would not say that American conservatives are, overall, exactly antagonistic to the BBC. Which … doesn’t surprise me.

Last summer, I was one of 22-25 potential jurors in a case that had already received media attention. One of the questions that we were asked was about our news sources. No fewer than six potential jurors named the BBC as one of their primary news sources; that was far more than traditional American-based news sources such as one of the major Chicago newspapers, The New York Times, or any of the cable channels.

That surprised me—but this poll doesn’t.

Philip Bump of The Washington Post reports on a study showing that attempts to “do your own research” frequently results in affirming the misinformation.

While confidence in American institutions has been in decline for some time, it’s not hard to imagine how the economic incentives of the internet contribute. There is an outsize appetite for derogatory, counterintuitive or anti-institutional assessments of the world around us. This is in part because alleged scandals are interesting and in part because Americans like to view themselves as independent analysts of the world around us. The result is that there is both a supply and a demand for nonsense or appealingly framed errors. Americans who have little trust in the system can easily find something to reinforce their skepticism. They often do. This month, Nieman Lab’s Josh Benton reported on research released last year that showed how people “doing their own research” on the internet often led them to gain more confidence in untrue information. The paper, titled “Online searches to evaluate misinformation can increase its perceived veracity,” was written by researchers from the University of Central Florida, New York University and Stanford. Their conclusions were straightforward. “Although conventional wisdom suggests that searching online when evaluating misinformation would reduce belief in it, there is little empirical evidence to evaluate this claim,” the authors wrote. Instead, they continued: “We present consistent evidence that online search to evaluate the truthfulness of false news articles actually increases the probability of believing them.”

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic points out that Donald Trump’s MAGA voters aren’t simply willing dupes; they are just like him.

The Republican base actively embraces Trump’s grievances; it emulates his pettiness; it supports his childlike inability to accept responsibility. These voters are not sighing in resignation and voting for the lesser of two or three or four evils. They are getting what they want—because they, too, are set on revenge. These voters are not settling a political score. Rather, they want to get even with other Americans, their own neighbors, for a simmering (and likely unexpected) humiliation that many of them seem to have felt ever since swearing loyalty to Trump. A lot of people, especially in the media, have a hard time accepting this simple truth. Millions of Americans, stung by the electoral rebukes of their fellow citizens, have become so resentful and detached from reality that they have plunged into a moral void, a vortex that disintegrates questions of politics or policies and replaces them with heroic fantasies of redeeming a supposedly fallen nation.

Chris Geidner writes for his “LawDork” Substack about the stakes (not the odds) if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1984 Chevron precedent.

If the court empowers an originalism that limits enforcement of constitutional protections based on a history and tradition test, it is making it more difficult for the Constitution to protect people as we learn new things and move forward as a nation. If the court creates rules like the major questions doctrine that prevent the executive branch from acting under existing laws when big new problems arise, it is limiting government’s ability to respond to those problems. If the court goes a step further, as the majority appeared ready to do Wednesday, and won’t even defer to agencies’ expertise in implementing any laws, they are hobbling the executive branch whenever it wants to do something that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court doesn’t think is the right move, big or small. The combined import of these decisions was perhaps nowhere more clear than when Clement said, “I would have thought Congress might have addressed student loan forgiveness if that were really such an important issue to one party in Congress. … They don't get addressed because Chevron makes it so easy for them not to tackle the hard issues and forge a permanent solution.” Clement was a top lawyer for the George W. Bush administration for virtually the whole administration, and represented the House of Representatives later in the Republicans’ defense of the Defense of Marriage Act. He is not the political novice this answer suggested. And yet, it was a helpful rhetorical trick in Wednesday’s argument — another fiction, from umpires to a functional Republican Party — used as an excuse for concentrating governmental power within the conservative judiciary.

John R. MacArthur of The Guardian points to a new study showing that maybe our children aren’t learning because they are reading text on a screen, as opposed to text on paper.

But while everyone bemoans the lockdown, there’s been curiously little discussion in this debate about the physical object most children use to read, which, starting long before the arrival of Covid, has increasingly been an illuminated screen displaying pixelated type instead of a printed or photocopied text. What if the principal culprit behind the fall of middle-school literacy is neither a virus, nor a union leader, nor “remote learning”? Until recently there has been no scientific answer to this urgent question, but a soon-to-be published, groundbreaking study from neuroscientists at Columbia University’s Teachers College has come down decisively on the matter: for “deeper reading” there is a clear advantage to reading a text on paper, rather than on a screen, where “shallow reading was observed”. Using a sample of 59 children aged 10 to 12, a team led by Dr Karen Froud asked its subjects to read original texts in both formats while wearing hair nets filled with electrodes that permitted the researchers to analyze variations in the children’s brain responses. Performed in a laboratory at Teachers College with strict controls, the study used an entirely new method of word association in which the children “performed single-word semantic judgment tasks” after reading the passages.

Caroline Walz writes for The Hill about the ironic location of an art exhibit about opium and addiction at the Harvard Art Museums.

The Harvard Art Museums, a collection of smaller museums and galleries, are housed in a beautiful building with a glass ceiling and five-story atrium courtyard. The Opium and Addiction Exhibit was housed in the special exhibitions hall on the third floor. Before my brother and I made our way up to the special exhibit, we decided to stroll through the second floor, which had hundreds of stunning and priceless works of art. However, the more pieces I admired, the more I saw the name “Arthur M. Sackler” proudly displayed on the accompanying placards. As we left the second floor gallery, I looked up at the entrance. Regal silver letters announced it was the Arthur M. Sackler Museum. My stomach churned as I realized the irony before me: An exhibit about the opium trade was located directly above a museum donated by Arthur M. Sackler. The Sacklers need no introduction — they are arguably the most hated family in America. Their privately held drug company, Purdue Pharma, developed and peddled OxyContin, helping to catalyze the opioid crisis that has brought misery to our country for over two decades. When Purdue Pharma first introduced OxyContin, it was hailed as a revolutionary non-habit-forming “miracle drug” that could safely and effectively manage pain, from minor headaches to debilitating cancer. In reality, Purdue Pharma grossly underreported the drug’s potential for abuse and used fraudulent and deceptive tactics to market OxyContin as a less addictive alternative to other painkillers on the market.

Frances Mao of BBC News reports that Pakistan has retaliated against Iranian strikes in its territory with strikes of its own inside Iranian borders.

Pakistan said its strikes had hit "terrorist hideouts" in the bordering Sistan-o-Balochistan province. Iranian media reported that three women and four children had been killed. Pakistan's hit comes after it was outraged by Iran's strike, which Tehran said was aimed at terrorist groups. Both countries have long accused each other of harbouring militant groups that carry out attacks from regions along their shared border. But official military action between Pakistan and Iran on this issue is uncommon, and they typically maintain cordial, although fragile, relations. On Thursday, Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed its strikes, which had been first reported by Iranian media on Wednesday evening.

Finally today, Robin Wright of The New Yorker says that the entire Middle East may be converging into one big war.

The escalation—and the inherent dangers for the future—reflects a merger of crises in the Middle East. Ten conflicts among diverse rivals or in different arenas over disparate flash points and divergent goals are now converging. For all the recent punditry warning about a widening war, the trajectory has long been obvious. And for all the American warships, troops, and diplomats deployed in the Middle East over the past hundred days, the U.S. has produced little, if anything, beyond greater vulnerabilities. “The U.S. appears pretty disconnected from regional realities, which may have been an intentional approach to enable withdrawal,” Julien Barnes-Dacey, the director of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told me. “But now that Washington has been sucked back in by the Israel war, it’s looking pretty lost.” The spiralling momentum “makes it all but impossible for the U.S. to unilaterally impose its will upon the region.” The confluence of conflicts is dizzying. Israel faces four distinct front lines. It has fought Hamas on the southern border since the October 7th attack that slaughtered twelve hundred. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has launched some seven hundred attacks from the northern border with Lebanon, in solidarity with Hamas. The two militant groups (one Sunni, the other Shiite) share strategic goals, but they have different domestic agendas. Hamas did not collaborate with Hezbollah on the offensive, according to U.S. intelligence. They had run largely separate campaigns against Israel—until now. Israel also still has no peace with sixteen Arab governments. Recent progress on the Abraham Accords, designed to end seventy-six years of Arab-Israeli conflict, has been indefinitely stalled, despite desperate diplomacy by the Biden Administration. Saudi Arabia is the linchpin. For the guardian of Islam’s holy places, making peace with Israel amid a war with Palestinians is untenable without a deal that includes statehood for their fellow-Arabs. Ninety-six per cent of Saudis now believe that all Arab states should terminate ties to Israel, according to a poll last month by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Forty per cent supported Hamas, up from ten per cent in August.

Try to have the best possible day, everyone!