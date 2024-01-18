Donald Trump has been making his list of political enemies and checking it twice for quite some time now, making retribution the hallmark of his campaign. The night before the Iowa caucuses, he promised his supporters their vote would enable him to mete out punishment from the White House.

"These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps and other quite nice people," Trump told rally attendees in Indianola, Iowa. "The Washington swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice. But tomorrow is your time to turn on them and to say and speak your mind and to vote."