House Speaker Mike Johnson has been getting his marching orders directly from Donald Trump (and by extension Vladimir Putin) when it comes to funding for Ukraine and the immigration policy bill it’s tied up with. Johnson told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham Wednesday that he and Trump “have been talking about this pretty frequently. I talked to him the night before last about the same subject.”

Trump’s position is no secret. “I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” he yelled on Truth Social Wednesday.

Then he exerted some extra pressure: “Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER,” Trump wrote. “Remember, without Strong Borders and Honest Elections, we don’t have a Country!!!”

The timing of Trump’s outbursts wasn’t random. Johnson, along with Senate leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, met with President Joe Biden Wednesday. The three likely ganged up on Johnson to push the agreement, though no one is saying that. Biden, Schumer, and McConnell are all deeply committed to Ukraine assistance, and the only path for it to happen now is through an immigration agreement.

What Senate Republicans are saying is that Johnson and House Republicans need to step up on this, because they are unlikely to get a better deal. “To my Republican friends: To get this kind of border security without granting a pathway to citizenship is really unheard of. So if you think you’re going to get a better deal next time, in ’25, if President Trump’s president, Democrats will be expecting a pathway to citizenship for that,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina told reporters. “So to my Republican colleagues, this is a historic moment to reform the border.”

Because it is such a good deal for Republican senators, plenty of Democrats in the House will not feel compelled to support it. Johnson would need a united Republican conference, but he’s unlikely to get it. The House Freedom Caucus has made their position clear: It’s their draconian anti-immigrant bill or nothing, and so far Johnson has been catering to them.

That might be because his speakership could be on the line. As Trump exerts more and more pressure, so do the MAGA members of Congress. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has already threatened to bring a motion to oust Johnson if he brings this Senate bill to the floor. “It’s really an amnesty deal where Democrats are going to bring in millions and millions of illegals and turn them into Democrat voters,” she told Fox.

