It took about 24 hours for the four-times-indicted Donald Trump to go from congratulating Republican primary challenger Nikki Haley after his Iowa caucus win Monday to slamming her as a liberal pawn and loser.

On Thursday, responding to reports that Trump intends to tell New Hampshire voters Haley would lose not just the White House, but also the House and Senate, Haley responded by saying Trump was “confused about his own record” and pointing out that under the Trump, “Republicans lost the House, the Senate, and the White House. I crush Biden by double digits, while Trump barely squeaks by Biden on a good day.”

She isn’t wrong; Trump did lose all of those things—though technically, he helped his party lose the Senate after he lost the White House to Joe Biden. But many people blamed Trump and his singular focus on his own defeat for incumbent Kelly Loeffler’s loss to Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

This “who’s the biggest loser?” fight is the latest in the increasing hostilities between Trump and Haley this week. Just one day after he’d congratulated her third-place efforts in his victory speech, Trump was pressing his base’s racist buttons, referring to Haley by her first name Nimarata on Truth social (though he misspelled it “Nimrada”), and said “she couldn’t even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, who’s out of money, and out of hope.”

He followed that by reposting a short video in which he said, “Nikki Haley is counting on the Democrats and Liberals to infiltrate your Republican Party.”

Trump then posted a slew of memes attacking Haley for wanting to cut Social Security benefits—ironic since the entire Republican Party, MAGA or not, has wanted to cut Social Security for decades).

He attacked Haley for being “loved by” the establishment of “Paul Ryan and Mitt Romney.”

And before he went back to attacking columnist E. Jean Carroll during her defamation case against him and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Georgia RICO case against him, Trump posted this mash-up meme of Haley as Hillary Clinton.

Yowsers! It’s a real race to the bottom with these two.

