Jonathan V Last/The Bulwark:

The Shape of Things to Come

The future is Trump. And Trump will continue to misunderestimate Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s strengths are mostly hidden.

He does not have a cult of personality. He does not dominate the media. He does not engender strong feelings either for or against. His party is not afraid of him.

In a race that will be run as a contract election, designed to create a referendum on Donald Trump, these are all advantages.1

The economy is in very good shape, and the longer this winning streak continues, the more fully its effects are felt by voters.

Biden has a long list of legislative accomplishments which are broadly popular. Taken together, they create a rationale for his re-election: Vote for Biden and he will continue to work with Republicans to pass laws that create jobs, invest in infrastructure, reform the least-popular parts of gun laws, etc.

This is another contrast with Trump, who has no actual policy rationale for his candidacy beyond personal retribution, “stopping” immigration (good luck), and drilling for oil (which Biden has done more of than any president in history, including Trump).

Trump will continue to face criminal proceedings, and unlike in the primaries, where this fact was helpful to Trump, in the general election everything about these trials will hurt him.