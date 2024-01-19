Moms for Liberty—who are fighting for their deity-ordained freedom to tell everyone else what to do—beamed into a blue state on Thursday to show its benighted denizens how red states manage to consistently rank lower in educational achievement than their liberal counterparts. And it’s not by focusing on book learnin’, that’s for sure. It’s by staying laser-focused on bullying trans kids and pretending white children are too emotionally fragile to hear about Jim Crow and slavery.

As everyone knows, New York City is a viper pit of iniquity, corruption, and libertine values. The obvious antidote to such debauchery could only come from a far right-wing nonprofit cofounded by a swinger whose husband stands accused of rape. And so it came to pass that Moms for Liberty hosted a town hall Thursday, welcoming both a disgraced former congressman and the son of Rudy Giuliani (if not the “perpetual nightmare” himself) to the party.

Of course, this was no school board meeting in a remote Bible Belt redoubt. This was the Big Bad Apple, and so there were protests. Oh, were there ever.

The Daily Beast:

Moms for Liberty’s New York City event drew a large protest from local parents and the LGBTQ community Thursday evening—as well as guests including disgraced former Rep. George Santos and Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew. Protesters flocked to Manhattan on Thursday to oppose the right-wing extremist group, which hosted a “town hall” for “an honest conversation on the state of education” that featured anti-trans and school choice activists. But most of the airtime was spent listening to panelists stoke fears about the usual conservative bugbears: transgender care for minors and critical race theory.

Yes, Moms for Liberty, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated an extremist group, went all-in on their usual blinkered bullshit. They’re so deeply concerned that trans kids and honest discussions about race and racism will usher in the end of the republic, even as confirmed rapist, open authoritarian, and prank presidential candidate Donald Trump scales the ramparts of our democracy, courtesy of their votes.

Newsweek:

Thursday's event came as Moms for Liberty works to gain a foothold in more Democratic-leaning states after many of their candidates lost school board elections in November. It also follows recent scandals, including co-founder Bridget Ziegler's admission of a three-way sexual encounter with her husband and a woman accusing him of rape.

Uh huh. They’re getting murdered in red state and rural elections, so their brilliant plan is to duplicate that unsuccessful model in liberal states and cities. That’s like Cracker Barrel responding to plummeting sales by opening a new location in Berkeley, California, between Whole Foods and a fair trade tea wholesaler.

But the true-blue residents of NYC weren’t having any of it.

Local lawmakers had urged the venue to cancel the event, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine on Wednesday announced a protest outside the venue, attended by several state lawmakers and Representative Jerry Nadler, who has called Moms for Liberty "nothing more than an alt-right hate group vilifying the LGBTQ+ community." At the protest, Levine told the crowd: "We know that Moms for Liberty are a bunch of hypocrites. You don't believe in liberty if you want to ban books. You don't believe in liberty if you're afraid of teaching history. You don't believe in liberty if you won't let kids be who they are...if you attack trans kids, if you attack the parents of trans kids, that's not liberty, that's fascism."

Wait, is Levine saying this group is a bunch of … hypocrites? Just because it rails against human freedom and LGBTQ rights, even as one of its female cofounders has threesomes with her husband and another woman? Again, her husband is also accused of rape—but hey, it’s been some time since Republicans cared about that kind of thing.

Assuming they ever did.

x Moms for Liberty’s New York City event drew a large protest from local parents and the LGBTQ community Thursday evening—as well as guests including disgraced former Rep. George Santos and Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew.https://t.co/CMk8pnmqtL — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 19, 2024

Naturally, lots of anti-fake-freedom agitators were at the event. Like self-described “comedian” and podcaster Walter Masterson, who claims he was booted from the event.

x Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) says he got ejected from the Moms for Liberty for asking where to find a threesome.@uppereastsiteny pic.twitter.com/HxwbmSZPNv — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) January 19, 2024

Transcript!

“I said, hey, I’m looking for a threesome with a married couple. I heard this was the place—it’s Moms for Liberty—and they just threw me out, and they were very, like, mean about it.”

And here’s failed New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani getting mercilessly heckled, in case you’re into that sort of thing.

x “Hey, Giuliani, how’s your dad?”



Andrew Giuliani walks the length of the protest, gets noticed, prompting a wave of heckling from the crowd, before making his way into Bohemian National Hall where SPLC-designated extremist group ‘Moms for Liberty’ is hosting a ‘townhall.’ pic.twitter.com/NpSgO1bRXQ — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) January 18, 2024

Here’s even more big protest energy:

x Happening now: A growing crowd of protestors have gathered outside Bohemian National Hall in protest against an event hosted by SPLC-designated extremist group Moms for Liberty.



A smattering of far-right activists are present.



Reporting live for @uppereastsiteny HERE. pic.twitter.com/s2qLCJgOvk — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) January 18, 2024

And more straight fire from Levine. The surrounding din seems to give his warning that “the MAGA movement has come for Manhattan” even more force and gravitas.

x #NOW Manhattan president @MarkLevineNYC joins protest against 'Moms for Liberty' townhall on the UES in NYC - "Exhibit A right here of what we are up against" he addressed the crowd outside. "Get Out of here!" an attendee of the event shouts in response. pic.twitter.com/pUCQYYx2KJ — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 19, 2024

Of course, you don’t have to be a liberal Democrat to want Moms for Liberty’s red-state bluenoses out of your kids’ curricula. In June, one of its chapters quoted Adolf Hitler favorably to make a point about owning our youth and the future. And this was months before Donald Trump did the same thing and immediately made it okay.

Meanwhile, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Moms for Liberty has been conspicuously cozy with the infamous, seditiously conspiring Proud Boys.

One of the most notable connections is the association with several chapters with the Proud Boys, a White nationalist group. Pictures have circulated across social media of Moms for Liberty leaders and members posing with Proud Boys in their full regalia. Bridget Ziegler was recently elected to the Sarasota County school board – a victory due in part to local Proud Boys, who she was pictured celebrating with afterwards. She later attempted to downplay the connection.

And one of the leaders of the group’s Philadelphia chapter is a registered sex offender.

Of course, Moms for Liberty was quick to play the innocent victim in the face of this collective rebuke, insisting they were just there to hear from “EVERY parent” and talk about reading proficiency. They even got Fox News to repeat, echo, and amplify their attempts at reputation control as they try to find friendly faces in blue states.

Tina Descovich, a group cofounder who as of this writing hasn’t yet made headlines for her hypocrisy, claimed she wanted to participate in constructive dialogue with the protesters on the topic of their child-grooming, America-hating ways.

As Forbes notes, the event is also just the latest move in Moms for Liberty’s recent efforts to gain ground in blue states and cities.

Last year, Moms for Liberty held their National Summit at the Marriott Hotel in Philadelphia, which was attended by former President Donald Trump, as well as fellow Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. However, the event was met with hundreds of protesters there. The event even prompted a condemnation from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who said his government “oppose[s] this group’s policy goals, which include attempts to disregard history, ban books, and silence conversations about race, gender, and sexuality.

May the blue states continue to resist. Unicorns welcome.

x An inflatable unicorn emerges from the protest barricade by Bohemian National Hall where SPLC-designated extremist group Moms for Liberty is hosting an event, the same time a man exits the venue.



The unicorn cartoonishly chases him & says “We don’t like you!”@uppereastsiteny pic.twitter.com/Apy5U4nCfa — Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) January 19, 2024

