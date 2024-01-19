The Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is launching its first major policy assault against Donald Trump, timed to coincide with the forced birth movement holding their annual protest against women’s bodily autonomy. The Biden-Harris campaign announced that it’s putting abortion rights center stage next week, taking the message specifically to critical swing states.

“Donald Trump is the reason that more than 1 in 3 American women of reproductive age don’t have the freedom to make their own health care decisions,” campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said, referencing the Trump-packed Supreme Court. “In 2024, a vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is a vote to restore Roe, and a vote for Donald Trump is a vote to ban abortion across the country.”

Proving their point that national abortion rights are on the line in 2024, Trump has been bragging to conservative audiences about being responsible for overturning Roe. “For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated,” Trump said in a Fox News town hall earlier this month. “And I did it. And I’m proud to have done it.”

It’s why the forced birth movement is completely on board with Trump, even though he makes noises about making some kind of a deal on the “number of weeks or months or however you want to define it” in which abortions could be performed. They (and he) are cynical enough to know that if he gets back in office, all his waffling for political purposes will be over. He’ll do what they want.

What they want is a national ban. The hard-right GOP is proving they want those federal restrictions, with MAGA members in the House pushing Speaker Mike Johnson to keep the slew of abortion restrictions they’ve inserted into nearly all of their appropriation bills. Virginia Rep. Bob Good, the Freedom Caucus chair, is on record telling Johnson that “the majority of the Republican conference” will be “disappointed and upset” if he doesn’t fight the Senate to keep those abortion restrictions in the funding bills.

They’re making it easy for the Biden campaign to put a national focus on reproductive rights. That starts Monday, the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Wisconsin, the kickoff for her national tour for reproductive freedoms. Then on Tuesday, she and Biden will have a campaign rally in Virginia, which will be competing for media attention with the New Hampshire primary and setting a critical campaign narrative.

"Virginians unequivocally rebuked the MAGA agenda and their attacks on women's reproductive freedom, leading to Democrats retaining the Senate and flipping the House of Delegates to take full control of the General Assembly," the Biden-Harris campaign said in a statement announcing the rally. In addition, the campaign has started airing digital and television abortion rights ads in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

They can thank Republicans for making 2024 the abortion election, and for making the contrast so crystal clear. In state after state, abortion rights are a winning issue, as the voters in Ohio just proved in November.

RELATED STORIES:

New poll shows abortion could sink Republican hopes in 2024

Forced birthers see Trump as key to national abortion ban

Trump brags about killing Roe to adoring fans at Fox town hall