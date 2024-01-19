Trump smiles as No Labels works to put him back in the White House

Legal minds say No Labels’ latest scheme is foolish, to say the least.

Matt Gaetz isn't worried about Republicans losing the 'Karen' vote

Sounds like a winning strategy (for Democrats).

Cartoon: Frozen

Cartoonist Clay Jones with the definitely-not-Disney version of “Frozen.”

Biden is coming hard for Trump on abortion rights

It’s time to mount up and ride for our rights.

Maine election official appeals ruling that pauses removal of Trump from ballot

The Maine secretary of state’s decision made Trump livid.

Trump and Haley are fighting over who's the biggest loser

It’s really hard to know who to cheer for here.

Senate Republicans see the writing on the wall and race to endorse Trump

Which of these endorsements was the most pathetic?

More top stories:

Missouri GOP again tries to make an abortion-rights amendment harder to pass

See how the Show Me State Republicans are doing all they can to keep this off the ballot.

Super rich CEOs: 'It won’t be the end of the world' if Trump wins

Touting tax cuts for the uber-wealthy above democracy itself.

There’s a bipartisan plan to ease child poverty—if the GOP will let it happen

Read how Republicans are poisoning a basic, good plan like this.

Click here to see more cartoons.