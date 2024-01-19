Trump smiles as No Labels works to put him back in the White House
Legal minds say No Labels’ latest scheme is foolish, to say the least.
Matt Gaetz isn't worried about Republicans losing the 'Karen' vote
Sounds like a winning strategy (for Democrats).
Cartoon: Frozen
Cartoonist Clay Jones with the definitely-not-Disney version of “Frozen.”
Biden is coming hard for Trump on abortion rights
It’s time to mount up and ride for our rights.
Maine election official appeals ruling that pauses removal of Trump from ballot
The Maine secretary of state’s decision made Trump livid.
Trump and Haley are fighting over who's the biggest loser
It’s really hard to know who to cheer for here.
Senate Republicans see the writing on the wall and race to endorse Trump
Which of these endorsements was the most pathetic?
Missouri GOP again tries to make an abortion-rights amendment harder to pass
See how the Show Me State Republicans are doing all they can to keep this off the ballot.
Super rich CEOs: 'It won’t be the end of the world' if Trump wins
Touting tax cuts for the uber-wealthy above democracy itself.
There’s a bipartisan plan to ease child poverty—if the GOP will let it happen
Read how Republicans are poisoning a basic, good plan like this.
