An Update: Year 3 You know I like to hold myself accountable for the stuff I write, especially when it comes to looking forward to, in the immortal words of Ed Wood, “future events such as these that will affect you in the future.”

Three years ago in C&J, as we were congratulating Joe Biden on his impending inauguration, we jotted down 14 "Things I'm Looking Forward To" and sealed it in a mayonnaise jar after posting it here on the front page. This morning, below the fold, we revisit that wish list and see if our hopes have been fulfilled…or dashed. #8 will shock you.

Continued...

Things I'm Looking Forward To. The Return of… ✌ A president who wakes up and the first thing on his mind is his country, not his Twitter feed. Done! ✌ A competent cabinet, none of whom have degrees in grifting or ransacking. Done! ✌ The White House Science Fair. TBA! ✌ Democratic control of the Executive and Legislative branches…at the same time! Done then Dashed. (Note to Dems: Re-do this one in 2024, please.) Took me two hours to get the lid off. ✌ A First Lady whose resting face isn’t a creepy sneer-scowl hybrid and who doesn't wear clothing boasting of the fact that she doesn't care. Done! ✌ Membership renewal in the Paris Climate Accord and respect for our NATO allies Done! ✌ A press secretary who tells the truth. Done! ✌ 15-flush toilets. Dashed (Disclaimer: only because they were never a thing to begin with.) ✌ Senate Committee chairwomen and men with a “D" after their name. Done! ✌ The nuclear launch codes in the possession of a stable person. Done! ✌ POTUS and FLOTUS attending the Kennedy Center Honors again. Done! ✌ An independent Justice Department. Done! ✌ Dogs—and a cat—running around the White House. Done! ✌ Just getting shit done. Done!

The good news is, Eleven "done"s and two "dashed"s means I owe you a Coke. The bad news: I’m serving it to you in a year-old mayonnaise jar.

And now, our feature presentation…

-

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, January 22, 2024

Note: A Picasso is not a drink coaster. I understand that now.

-

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til the next full "wolf moon": 3

Days 'til the Food Depot's Souper Bowl in Santa Fe, New Mexico: 5

Weekly initial unemployment claims announced last week, down 16k from the previous week and now the lowest since 1969: 187,000

Number of pro-voting-rights lawsuits and anti-voting-rights lawsuits, respectively, passed in the U.S. last year, according to Democracy Docket: 51 / 22

Percent of the lawsuits that ended in victory for the pro-voting-rights side: 83%

The last year when home sales were slower than they were in 2023: 1995

Age of Dolly Parton as of last Friday, when she released 4 new "surprise" songs: 78

Totally Random Football Score Detroit Lions 31 Tampa Bay 23

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Extra kibble for lifesaver Ruby…

-

CHEERS to rational exuberance. Good morning! And a fine morning it is, according to the whiniest pity-party people in the world—us Americans. We've woken up to realize that Bidenomics has pointed our economy in the right direction, and we're willing to finally admit it out loud:

American consumers haven't felt this good about the direction of the economy in years. […] America learns how to smile again. First, the monthly University of Michigan survey of U.S. consumers’ sentiment jumped 13% in January to reach its highest level since July 2021—with the cumulative two-month gain of 29% figuring as the largest-consecutive increase since 1991, when a recession was ending. And the New York Federal Reserve's survey of consumer finances for December, published earlier this month, showed that perceptions of households’ current financial situations improved, with fewer respondents reporting being worse off than a year ago. […] [T]he most recent scoring showed Democrats and Republicans alike expressing their most favorable readings since the summer of 2021. … The New York Fed's survey showed the strength is likely to continue.

Now that they can't use the "economic anxiety" angle to justify the existence of the MAGA movement anymore, what oh what will the media turn to now? Stay tuned…I'm sure they'll make up something.

CHEERS to punching Nazis in the original Nazi land. The fascist movement is trying its darndest to tear down every democracy in the world, and that includes the country that tried fascism for a dozen years back in the 1930s and 40s with…oh, let's just say ungenügend results. There's a party in Germany—AfD, which I believe stands for Assholes for Deutschland—that's on the rise, and members recently called for Nazi-style deportations of immigrants and even "undesirable" Germans. But the folks who remember their past are taking to the streets by the thousands in cities all over the country:

Elected officials from across the political spectrum, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressed their support for the protests. “From Cologne to Dresden, from Tuebingen to Kiel, hundreds of thousands are taking to the streets in Germany in the coming days,” Scholz said in his weekly video statement, adding that protesters’ efforts are an important symbol “for our democracy and against right-wing extremism.” x In Berlin, Germany, some 100,000 protest against the far-right tonight, according to police.



Over the past week, according to organizers, more than 1 million people have now joined rallies against the far-right in cities across the country.



Picture: AFP/Christian Mang pic.twitter.com/DW76HtTAMP — Michael Knigge (@kniggem) January 21, 2024 - Friedrich Merz, head of the center-right Christian Democrats, said the protests show Germans are “against every form of hate, against incitement and against forgetting history. The silent majority is raising its voice and showing that it wants to live in a country that is cosmopolitan and free,” he told the German news agency dpa.

This morning in the C&J cafeteria: wienerschnitzel, strudel, and umlaut stew.

Boy, the one-percenters sure got their money’s worth outta these guys. (Is Justice Alito ever NOT coked up?)

JEERS to John Q. Corporation: Super Citizen!!! Fifteen years ago yesterday, five conservative activist judges on the Supreme Court delivered their verdict on our system of government: it's for sale to the highest bidder. Citizens United is now a four-letter two words to anyone who values clean and fair campaign financing. But we now know that there's a rather sizable silver lining in the wake of that decision. Those idiot Justices, who agreed that "corporations are people," pissed off so many people that the billionaires and their Super PAC lapdogs got run over by a grassroots stampede in 2012 and subsequent elections. Money is still huge and often decisive, hence the need to do something to curb the tidal wave of cash. But it's not a bell that automatically makes us drool over a candidate when the remaining Koch brother rings it. Unless, I concede, the candidate's name is Bucket O. Ribs.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x This is exactly what I needed today 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xmCCEcb7gM — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) January 17, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to a stain on America’s soul that we just can’t seem to scrub out. Fifteen years ago today, newly-minted president Barack Obama signed an order that was intended to close the prison at Guantanamo within a year:

"The orders that I signed today should send an unmistakable signal that our actions in defense of liberty will be just as our cause and that we, the people, will uphold our fundamental values as vigilantly as we protect our security. Still open for business. Once again, America’s moral example must be the bedrock and the beacon of our global leadership."

A bunch of cowards in Congress and state houses—Republicans and Democrats, to our party’s great shame—got the vapors and said no, America isn't smart enough or strong enough to handle those detainees ON AMERICAN SOIL!!! So, 15 years later, Gitmo is still open for business, and the president can still have American citizens arrested without probable cause and black-helicoptered there, too, if he chooses. Memo to DHS: if I'm on your list, I'd like my steak medium, please. Light on the tater tots, extra broccoli, A1 sauce on the side in a little silver cup...and yes, I would like to see the dessert menu.

JEERS to frozen assets. Oh, we have been spoiled the last couple years—here in Maine, at least—with what seemed like winters that zipped right along. But over the weekend we—and a big swath of the republic for which we stand with our tongue stuck to a flagpole—were thrust once again into a long-term deep-freeze.

How cold was it? It's colder than Ron DeSantis at a civil liberties convention. Colder than a Starbucks executive at a union rally. Colder than the air at 30,000 feet when the door blows off your Boeing 737. Colder than the way Melania stares at anyone but Barron. Colder than the glares the on-air staff gives the lone fact-checker at Fox News. Yeah…that cold.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: January 22, 2014

CHEERS to Carl the Weedkeeper. Gotta hand it to Bill Murray—he ain't just a pretty face. His argument at a recent Reddit chat for legalizing pot is pretty astute (this is edited down for space):

[M]arijuana is responsible for such a large part of the prison population, for the crime of self-medication. And it takes millions and billions of dollars by incarcerating people for this crime against oneself as best can be determined. People are realizing that the war on drugs is a failure, that the amount of money spent, you could have bought all the drugs with that much money rather than create this army of people and incarcerated people. I think the terror of marijuana was probably overstated. … The fact that states are passing laws allowing it means that its threat has been over-exaggerated. Psychologists recommend smoking marijuana rather than drinking if you are in a stressful situation. These are ancient remedies, alcohol and smoking, and they only started passing laws against them 100 years ago.

Meanwhile, President Obama has softened his stance on marijuana policy, too, saying he wants to see how things play out in states that have legalized its use. My guess: to a reggae beat. [1/22/24 Update: Ten years later, the FDA finally suggested to the DEA that marijuana should be moved marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. That’s GOOD.]

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to the pre-the-envelopes-please envelopes, please. The Academy Award nominations will be announced around this time tomorrow morning. I have no idea who the leading contenders are—none whatsoever—so we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, we've just received this breaking news from the C&J anchor desk:

In their Past Lives—somewhere around, oh, May December—Barbie and Oppenheimer, Poor Things, were lamenting how they ended up The Holdovers in the Zone of Interest. But all of a sudden the Killers of the Flower Moon arrived in a Ferrari with Napoleon, Rustin, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to perform an American Symphony. In an Elemental way, once they started playing the effect on the ears was like Saltburn, which was distressing to the Maestro, who got so worked up he took a tumble off the podium. As doctors pored over the Anatomy of a Fall, the conductor's bruises gave off The Color Purple. But it ended okay, because it turns out the whole story was just American Fiction.

Film at 11.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial "If the day arises where they find there are aliens in the Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool, that's cool. I'll rejoice. Finally, we found some aliens. But until that day happens, all we can do is splash with Bill in Portland Maine." —Neil deGrasse Tyson

-