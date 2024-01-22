As always: if you find value in this work I do, please consider helping me keep it sustainable by joining my weekly newsletter, Sparky’s List! You can get it in your inbox or read it on Patreon, the content is the same. And don’t forget to visit the Tom Tomorrow Merchandise Mall!

(An excerpt from that newsletter I’m always urging you to sign up for): When I critique the media, as in this week’s cartoon, it’s important to understand: I don’t want them to not exist, I just want them to do a better job. Unfortunately current trends are heading more in the "not existing" direction. For example, they pulled the plug on Sports Illustrated this week. I’m not a sports person, but that’s beside the point — it’s another legacy publication gone, at least until it gets reborn in some zombified version posting A.I. content. Also this week, the Baltimore Sun’s new owner (chairman of the notorious Sinclair conglomerate) told the staff that he doesn’t read the paper, and that they should be more like the local Fox station (which he also owns). Everywhere you look, newspapers and media are getting decimated and replaced with a growing avalanche of right wing propaganda and A.I. generated garbage. It all made me think of this cartoon from 2009. It was obviously a very different era of the internet, but I think the cartoon retains some relevance.