The Suffolk/Boston Globe/NBC10 New Hampshire tracking poll has Trump up by 19. ARG has Trump up by 2. Saint Anselm has Trump up by 14. Emerson/WHDH has Trump by 16. CNN/UNH has Trump by 11. All show both Trump and Haley picking up support from candidate dropouts.

We find out Tuesday which it is—the close race or the blowout—and who shows up to vote on a cold January day.

New York Times:

In Frigid New Hampshire, Haley Turns Up the Heat. But Is It Too Late? On the last weekend before the state’s primary on Tuesday, Nikki Haley made her most forceful case yet in her long-shot bid to defeat Donald Trump for the G.O.P. nomination. But with the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, Ms. Haley has enormous ground to make up and very little time to do it. Mr. Trump was filling arenas and event centers in Concord and Manchester, N.H., on Friday and Saturday, speaking to adoring throngs as Republican elected officials fell in line. His event Saturday night in Manchester drew a few thousand fans. Ms. Haley, meanwhile, was visiting retail stores and restaurants. Her largest event, in Nashua, N.H., drew around 500.

As you probably heard, Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign with a Winston Churchill quote: Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.

He promptly was fact checked because Winston Churchill apparently never said that.

x Even his big dropping out of the race quote was fact checked



how humiliating pic.twitter.com/1whzcARVL7 — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) January 21, 2024

Here is the statement from the International Churchill Society (2013):

Not only did Churchill never say those words—he never said the similar words more usually attributed to him, which are: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” We base this on careful research in the canon of fifty million words by and about Churchill, including all of his books, articles, speeches and papers.

You can make all the Ron DeSantis jokes you want, and please do, but he's still awful.

x The postmortems of @rondesantis’s campaign will say he was limp or “weak.” I think the truth is the opposite: his campaign was thuggish, willing to lie, brutal, fear-mongering. I learned a lot about those inside it reporting this piece on his top aide: https://t.co/W9wpd0kDly — Eve Fairbanks (@evefairbanks) January 21, 2024

Charlie Sykes/MSNBC:

Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation The GOP alpha was a thorough beta when it mattered. But there is something rather extraordinary about DeSantis' defenestration. The obituaries are almost too easy to write. What killed the presidential candidacy of Ron DeSantis, suspended on the Sunday before New Hampshire? Let us count the causes. There was, of course, his shambolic super PAC; campaign infighting; his reckless spending on private jets; his disastrous rollout with Elon Musk; his serial strategic and tactical blunders. His campaign operation was both incompetent and tone-deaf, totally misreading the dynamics of GOP primary politics. But the proximate cause of his demise was pretty obvious: DeSantis was a bad candidate with a lousy message, as unlikeable in person as he was on television. He was, in the memorable words of GOP consultant Stuart Stevens, “Ted Cruz without the personality.” And he refused to actually run against the man he had to beat.

x NBC: Do you agree presidents should have total immunity?



Sununu: Of course not. Everybody should be concerned w/ that type of mentality



NBC: Yet you're saying you're going to support him



Sununu: Republicans are gonna get behind the R nominee @atrupar

pic.twitter.com/UQsqqe82So — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 21, 2024

Basically, NH Governor (and Haley surrogate) Sununu is giving the GOP party line: “Rapist or crook or insurrectionist, never you mind. There’s nothing worse than a competent Democrat who’s a decent person and I’ll never ever vote for one. Otherwise the public will get ideas💡.”

x If you’re a normal conservative, your political future is brighter if you firmly break from MAGA & oppose it.



It’s the right thing to do—but it’s also in your long-term political interests. The party as it stands will never give you the keys. You have to defeat it to change it. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) January 22, 2024

EJ Dionne/Washington Post:

Trump is not a colossus. And his party is a mess. The prevailing wisdom going into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary sees Donald Trump as triumphant. But don’t mistake him for a colossus leading a mighty band. This view ignores the opportunism behind many of the endorsements he is winning and the sharp split between Republicans who want to govern and those who don’t. While there is certainly polarization between our parties, the primary cause of the deep distemper in American politics is the polarization within the Republican Party. Trump’s apparent dominance distracts from what the behavior of elected GOP politicians in Washington teaches us day after day: The party is a mess.

x Ron DeSantis should be forced to carry his presidential campaign to term — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 21, 2024

HuffPost:

Nikki Haley Suggests Trump Is 'Not As Sharp' As He 'Used To Be' In Response To Jan. 6 Gaffe On Friday, the former president appeared to mix up Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi during a campaign speech. “It’s things like that,” she continued in footage from USA Today . “He said multiple times that he ran against President Obama. He didn’t run against President Obama. These things happen because, guess what? When you’re 80, that’s what happens. You’re just not as sharp as you used to be.”

This was covered by the major papers, and the nightly broadcast news (older folks saw and read about it). Expect more questions about it over time.

x Trump confuses Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, raising concerns about Biden’s mental acuity. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) January 21, 2024

Washington Post on the singularity of Trump for the GOP:

Loyalty, long lines, ‘civil war’ talk: A raging movement propels Trump The former president has trounced GOP rivals offering similar policy agendas, boosted by a fervent base that treats him with singular veneration That fealty to Trump has alarmed some in the GOP and beyond. Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that, amid sinking trust in democratic institutions, millions of Americans believe “the use of force” is justified to prevent Trump’s prosecution and to return him to the White House. Such “radical” support for Trump is on the rise, said political science professor Robert Pape, who directs the group behind the surveys. Many people who study political violence are worried about a 2024 repeat of the kind of chaos that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in outrage over Trump’s loss. “What we have and what we can measure is the raw kindling that is combustible,” Pape said. “What we can’t predict are the matches that political leaders can throw on that kindling.”