The Suffolk/Boston Globe/NBC10 New Hampshire tracking poll has Trump up by 19. ARG has Trump up by 2. Saint Anselm has Trump up by 14. Emerson/WHDH has Trump by 16. CNN/UNH has Trump by 11. All show both Trump and Haley picking up support from candidate dropouts.
We find out Tuesday which it is—the close race or the blowout—and who shows up to vote on a cold January day.
New York Times:
In Frigid New Hampshire, Haley Turns Up the Heat. But Is It Too Late?
On the last weekend before the state’s primary on Tuesday, Nikki Haley made her most forceful case yet in her long-shot bid to defeat Donald Trump for the G.O.P. nomination.
But with the first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, Ms. Haley has enormous ground to make up and very little time to do it. Mr. Trump was filling arenas and event centers in Concord and Manchester, N.H., on Friday and Saturday, speaking to adoring throngs as Republican elected officials fell in line. His event Saturday night in Manchester drew a few thousand fans. Ms. Haley, meanwhile, was visiting retail stores and restaurants. Her largest event, in Nashua, N.H., drew around 500.
As you probably heard, Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign with a Winston Churchill quote: Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.
He promptly was fact checked because Winston Churchill apparently never said that.
Here is the statement from the International Churchill Society (2013):
Not only did Churchill never say those words—he never said the similar words more usually attributed to him, which are: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” We base this on careful research in the canon of fifty million words by and about Churchill, including all of his books, articles, speeches and papers.
You can make all the Ron DeSantis jokes you want, and please do, but he's still awful.
Charlie Sykes/MSNBC:
Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation
The GOP alpha was a thorough beta when it mattered. But there is something rather extraordinary about DeSantis' defenestration.
The obituaries are almost too easy to write.
What killed the presidential candidacy of Ron DeSantis, suspended on the Sunday before New Hampshire? Let us count the causes.
There was, of course, his shambolic super PAC; campaign infighting; his reckless spending on private jets; his disastrous rollout with Elon Musk; his serial strategic and tactical blunders. His campaign operation was both incompetent and tone-deaf, totally misreading the dynamics of GOP primary politics.
But the proximate cause of his demise was pretty obvious: DeSantis was a bad candidate with a lousy message, as unlikeable in person as he was on television. He was, in the memorable words of GOP consultant Stuart Stevens, “Ted Cruz without the personality.”
And he refused to actually run against the man he had to beat.
Basically, NH Governor (and Haley surrogate) Sununu is giving the GOP party line: “Rapist or crook or insurrectionist, never you mind. There’s nothing worse than a competent Democrat who’s a decent person and I’ll never ever vote for one. Otherwise the public will get ideas💡.”
EJ Dionne/Washington Post:
Trump is not a colossus. And his party is a mess.
The prevailing wisdom going into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary sees Donald Trump as triumphant. But don’t mistake him for a colossus leading a mighty band. This view ignores the opportunism behind many of the endorsements he is winning and the sharp split between Republicans who want to govern and those who don’t.
While there is certainly polarization between our parties, the primary cause of the deep distemper in American politics is the polarization within the Republican Party. Trump’s apparent dominance distracts from what the behavior of elected GOP politicians in Washington teaches us day after day: The party is a mess.
HuffPost:
Nikki Haley Suggests Trump Is 'Not As Sharp' As He 'Used To Be' In Response To Jan. 6 Gaffe
On Friday, the former president appeared to mix up Haley with Rep. Nancy Pelosi during a campaign speech.
“It’s things like that,” she continued in footage from USA Today. “He said multiple times that he ran against President Obama. He didn’t run against President Obama. These things happen because, guess what? When you’re 80, that’s what happens. You’re just not as sharp as you used to be.”
This was covered by the major papers, and the nightly broadcast news (older folks saw and read about it). Expect more questions about it over time.
Washington Post on the singularity of Trump for the GOP:
Loyalty, long lines, ‘civil war’ talk: A raging movement propels Trump
The former president has trounced GOP rivals offering similar policy agendas, boosted by a fervent base that treats him with singular veneration
That fealty to Trump has alarmed some in the GOP and beyond. Researchers at the University of Chicago have found that, amid sinking trust in democratic institutions, millions of Americans believe “the use of force” is justified to prevent Trump’s prosecution and to return him to the White House. Such “radical” support for Trump is on the rise, said political science professor Robert Pape, who directs the group behind the surveys. Many people who study political violence are worried about a 2024 repeat of the kind of chaos that unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in outrage over Trump’s loss.
“What we have and what we can measure is the raw kindling that is combustible,” Pape said. “What we can’t predict are the matches that political leaders can throw on that kindling.”
And in other news:
Joyce Vance/”Civil Discourse” on Substack:
Uvalde
Last Thursday, DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) issued its report on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. It is an after-action report, designed to prevent future tragedies through better training. It is not the sort of work done by one of DOJ’s litigating divisions to evaluate whether there should be criminal prosecutions or some type of civil action.
It’s not just here. From the New York Times:
Germans Push Back as Far Right’s Influence Grows
News of a secret meeting among extremists to discuss mass deportations, including of citizens from immigrant backgrounds, has shaken the society.
Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest against the far-right party Alternative for Germany, known as AfD, in recent days. Legal scholars are discussing whether the party can be banned. Political leaders are warning of a fundamental threat to society.
“I will say it clearly and harshly: Right-wing extremists are attacking our democracy,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in his weekly video message to Germans on Friday. “They want to destroy our cohesion.”
While it is not uncommon for German politicians to warn against the far right, the alarm has taken on new urgency since it was revealed that far-right leaders had held a secret meeting late last year to discuss mass deportations — not just of illegal migrants, but even of German citizens who immigrated to the country, who they do not consider to be fully assimilated.