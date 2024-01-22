Woke wins, Ron DeSantis loses

The Ron DeSantis campaign was weak sauce from the get-go.

Trump's Haley-Pelosi mixup is just the latest on a long list of concerning 'mistakes'

Trump’s cognitive decline appears to get worse by the day. It needs to be a much bigger story.

Yep, all that 'inflation' is largely corporate greed

The pandemic exposed the magnitude of corporations’ exploitation.

Cartoon: The enduring mystery

The Action McNews Network is so close to figuring it all out!

Biden marks Roe anniversary with new protections for abortion

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming out hard for reproductive rights in 2024.

A night they can’t remember, at one of the country’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars

The 19th brings us a frightening story of druggings and sexual assaults.

'That's not liberty, that's fascism': Manhattan protesters greet Moms for Liberty

New Yorkers gave the moms a proper welcome.

Selective compassion: The Romeike family and the GOP’s immigration hypocrisy

See if you can tell why conservatives are latching onto this family’s immigration story.

Appeals court blocks Texas from enforcing book rating law

Why are Texas Republicans so afraid of books?

The failed promise of independent election mapmaking

The system is fundamentally flawed. How can we solve this?

