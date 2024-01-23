We begin today with Aaron Blake of The Washington Post sharing the “concerns” that Republicans should have with Donald Trump’s electoral track record, among other things.

The former president currently polls competitively with President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. But that doesn’t mean Republicans wouldn’t be saddling up for a rocky ride. For a few reasons. Despite Trump polling relatively well right now, his electoral track record is unmistakably poor: He lost the popular vote in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

His party lost the popular vote in the 2018 midterm elections by the largest margin since the 1980s.

When Republicans lost the Senate after the 2020 election, Trump became the first president since Herbert Hoover to lose both chambers of Congress and the presidency in a single term. (Trump recently attacked Haley by saying she would lose all three, ignoring the fact that he himself already had.)

The 2022 midterms, in which Trump sought to exert control over his party’s course, was arguably the worst in a century for a party that didn’t control the White House. Trump-backed candidates also routinely underperformed other Republicans. [...] ...Republicans would be placing a lot of faith in a guy whose political instincts haven’t exactly rewarded that.

All valid “concerns.” As if the Republican Party cares...

Paul Krugman of The New York Times says that the nation’s “vibecession” may be ending.

That rosy view of the Trump economy involved a lot of selective forgetting — more about that in a minute. But the Biden economy was indeed troubled for much of 2022, with the highest inflation in 40 years. Jobs were plentiful, with unemployment near a 50-year low, but many economists were predicting an imminent recession. Since then, however, two terrible things have happened — terrible, that is, from the point of view of Republican partisans. First, the economy has healed: Inflation has plunged without any major rise in unemployment. Second, Americans finally seem to be noticing the good news. Before I get to that, however, let’s talk for a second about Biden’s predecessor. How can people claim that Trump presided over a great economy when he was the first president since Herbert Hoover to leave the White House with fewer Americans employed than when he arrived? The answer, mainly, is that Trumpists want us to give him a mulligan for 2020, when the economy was devastated by Covid-19. Strangely, though, they don’t want to give Biden a similar mulligan for 2021-22, when lingering disruptions from the pandemic played a large role in inflation. (Those disruptions finally eased in 2023, leading to last year’s “immaculate disinflation.”)

I can understand “giving a mulligan” for the economy but not for the over 1 million people dead because of sheer levels of executive incompetence.

More on the improvement in the national economic mood from John Cassidy of The New Yorker.

When the inflation rate jumped to nine per cent in the summer of 2022, the Michigan index plunged to its lowest level since the report was launched, in 1978. In the United States, as in other countries, people reacted very negatively to a sharp rise in the cost of living, which diminished their purchasing power and came after more than three decades of generally low inflation. The sticker shock from higher prices hasn’t gone away: in an Economist/YouGov poll released last week, seventy-three per cent of respondents identified “inflation/prices” as a very important issue to them. (That was the highest figure for any policy issue.) But, with the rate of inflation having fallen sharply—last month, it was 3.4 per cent—and gas prices now under three dollars in many parts of the country, some of the unrelenting pessimism about the economy seems to be abating. Since June, 2022, the Michigan consumer-sentiment index has risen by nearly sixty per cent. Given the flurry of positive economic news recently, that shouldn’t be surprising. What’s more surprising is how long it’s taken for the public narrative about the economy to change. In the past year or so, analysts have puzzled over why public sentiment about the economy has remained so negative despite inflation falling, G.D.P. growing steadily, and wages rising faster than prices since last summer. Going by the results of the Economist/YouGov poll, the obvious answer is inflation. But, last month, John Burn-Murdoch, a data whiz at the Financial Times, pointed out that Britain, France, and Germany also experienced big jumps in consumer prices, and yet their consumers haven’t been as gloomy as Americans have been. “The Europeans all feel about as confident as one might expect based on how their economies are performing,” Burn-Murdoch wrote. “Disproportionate doom seems to be a new American affliction.” There has been much debate about the reasons for this disconnect. Some commentators blame negative media coverage: in 2022 and much of 2023, there were countless stories about the likelihood of a recession. (To be fair to reporters, these stories reflected a mistaken consensus among economists that a slump was imminent.) Burn-Murdoch also pointed to increasing partisanship in the United States, suggesting that it may be prompting people to answer surveys on the basis of their political affiliation rather than their actual experiences. Others say there isn’t a disconnect at all: although inflation has come down, the cost of many items, such as eggs and cars and mortgage loans, is much higher than it was before the pandemic.

Chris Geidner writes for his “LawDork” Substack about the U.S. Supreme Court judgment overturning a Fifth Circuit Court decision saying that Texas cannot prevent the Border Patrol from carrying out their duties.

It took the justices three weeks to rule on the request on Monday and vacate Duncan’s order for the Fifth Circuit. As noted, four justices would have let it stand. We don’t know why, as no justice — on either side of the decision — gave any written reasoning for their decision. As a shadow docket matter, that is not a surprise. It is technically possible that one or more of the four justices voted how they did on a non-substantive ground, viewing DOJ as not having met the standard for vacating an injunction. Given that the merits appeal at the Fifth Circuit has been expedited and is moving forward, with oral arguments already set for Feb. 7, it’s also possible that a justice or two decided that a ruling from the Supreme Court at this time was not justified. But, if a justice had a non-substantive reason, they chose not to explain their reasoning. And that is a choice — particularly where all four justices who disagreed with Monday’s decision did choose to publicly note their vote opposing the decision. In other words, the dissenting justices wanted us to know this was a 5-4 vote.

Jerusalem Demsas of The Atlantic writes about the culture war (of a sort) with the environmental movement in Minneapolis.

Back in 2018, Minneapolis generated national headlines for being the first major American city to eliminate single-family zoning. Under a plan called Minneapolis 2040, the city legalized duplexes and triplexes in all residential neighborhoods. The plan led to a frenzy of ambitious regulatory changesmeant to yield denser, transit-accessible, and more affordable homes across the city. The stated goals of Minneapolis 2040 included housing affordability and racial equity, but supporters also stressed the environmental benefits of funneling population growth toward the urban core instead of outlying counties. “All the evidence and data shows that when you reduce your carbon footprint by, for instance, not having a 45-minute commute in from the suburbs … it helps the environment,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told me at a downtown ice-cream shop in September. “It’s really simple, right?” Maybe. From the beginning, though, many in Minneapolis perceived the plan as an attack on their way of life. Red signs popped up proclaiming don’t bulldoze our neighborhoods, falsely implying that bureaucrats would forcibly demolish existing homes. The city council passed Minneapolis 2040 with a resounding 12–1 vote. But, as is now common with attempts to legalize more housing, the plan soon came under legal threat. A newly formed group called Smart Growth Minneapolis, the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, and another bird-enthusiast group sued under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act, which gave Minnesotans the right to legally challenge a public or private action that is “likely to cause the pollution, impairment, or destruction of the air, water, land or other natural resources located within the state.” After a five-year legal battle, District Court Judge Joseph R. Klein ordered the city in September to stop implementation of Minneapolis 2040. The city has appealed Klein’s ruling, but as of now it must revert to the legal regime that existed prior to December 2018 until an environmental review has been completed. Hundreds of planned housing units are on hold.

I have a question.

Why would Israel’s Foreign Ministry post something like this video of the Jabalia Market in northern Gaza to their Twitter/X account?

x The Jabalia Market in northern #Gaza this morning: pic.twitter.com/qiyJj7wxKL — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) January 22, 2024

I went and checked the videographer’s Instagram account and sure enough, this video is there along with videos of the more widespread destruction of the area around the marketplace.

Without the other videos to provide a context, this just looks like that Gazans are simply enjoying a day of relative normalcy in the market; in actuality the Jabalia Marketplace has also become a makeshift gravesite.

The tweet from the Israeli Foreign Ministry just seems a bit too gratuitous to me.

Nawal Al-Maghafi of BBC News reports on BBC investigation revealing that counter-terrorism training provided by the U.S. to the UAE has been the catalyst in a spike in political assassinations in the UAE.

Counter-terrorism training provided by American mercenaries to Emirati officers in Yemen has been used to train locals who can work under a lower profile - sparking a major uptick in political assassinations, a whistleblower told BBC Arabic Investigations. The BBC has also found that despite the American mercenaries' stated aim to eliminate the jihadist groups al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) in southern Yemen, in fact the UAE has gone on to recruit former al-Qaeda members for a security force it has created on the ground in Yemen to fight the Houthi rebel movement and other armed factions. The UAE government has denied the allegations in our investigation - that it had assassinated those without links to terrorism - saying they were "false and without merit". The killing spree in Yemen - more than 100 assassinations in a three-year period - is just one element of an ongoing bitter internecine conflict pitting several international powers against each other in the Middle East's poorest country.

Finally today, Timothy Garton Ash writes for the Guardian that regaining a lost democracy may be more difficult than maintaining the democracy that you have, at least in the case of Poland.

The last few weeks in Polish politics have been dramatic, angry and sometimes bizarre. Two former ministers of the previously ruling Law and Justice (PiS) government, convicted of the falsification of documents while in public office, take refuge in the palace of the president, their party comrade Andrzej Duda. While Duda is away at another meeting, the police arrest them in the palace and carry them off to prison. The president says they are “political prisoners”, talks of “rule of law terror”, and even makes a comparison with Bereza Kartuska, a notorious concentration camp in 1930s Poland. PiS launches a protest demo in the snow, deploying the iconography of the Solidarity movement that led Poland to freedom in the 1980s. PiS leader Jarosław Kaczyński says the arrested politicians are heroes who should be awarded the country’s highest honours. Poland’s genuinely tragic and inspiring past is recycled as grotesque parody. The supposedly “public service” television station, TVP, which for eight years blasted out the most vile, mendacious, abusive propaganda for the ruling party, is taken over by the new government. Former staff are shut out, the station is declared bankrupt as a commercial enterprise but swiftly resumes broadcasting. Its new-style news programmes are incomparably more impartial (I’ve been watching them), but even a legal scholar highly critical of PiS characterises the steps taken to achieve this good result as “revolutionary moves”. [...] Three different threads intertwine in this drama. Most obviously, there’s the difficulty of restoring the institutions of a liberal democracy, built from scratch on the ruins of a Soviet-type system after 1989 and then subject to systematic demolition after 2015, when PiS came to power, but with the country remaining a member of the European Union. Like Viktor Orbán in Hungary, Kaczyński made great efforts to keep the facade of a democratic, pluralist, rule-of-law state, conforming with EU standards. As another legal scholar puts it, you have so-called judges delivering so-called verdicts on the basis of so-called laws. A Potemkin constitutionalism, if you will.

Try to have the best possible day everyone!