

Taylor Swift is driving voter registration, and conservatives are terrified

These folks really need to calm down.

Appeals court rejects Trump bid to lift gag order that bars attacks on witnesses

The biggest loser suffers another blow.

Trump's secret sauce is people who have given up on America

His base of voters appears to be filled with misery and regrets.

Cartoon: Mike Luckovich on the GOP

The brutal accuracy of these caricatures.

Someone wrote a song about Nikki Haley, and it is bad. Very bad

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Trump uses court delay to attack E. Jean Carroll more than 3 dozen times

Serious question: Is Donald Trump okay? Because ….

WATCH Tuesday’s live results from the New Hampshire presidential primary at the Daily Kos Elections liveblog, beginning at 7 PM ET.

More top stories:

Arkansas governor's devotion to 'sanctity of life' doesn't extend to pregnancy

Make it make sense!

Supreme Court allows federal agents to cut razor wire Texas installed on border

That the vote was so split is shocking and scary for the future.

His fellow Republicans targeted him in redistricting. He says he's not done yet

With friends like these, who needs enemies?

House Republicans lament the chaos they keep creating

These guys need to take a long, hard look in the mirror.

Click here to see more cartoons.