New Hampshire hosts a primary for the Republican presidential nomination tonight, but there's no corresponding Democratic contest. (The DNC stripped the state of its delegates for scheduling its election out of turn, and Joe Biden is not on the ballot, though Biden allies are backing an unofficial write-in effort.) We're also watching two special elections for New Hampshire's closely divided state House, as well as an unusual do-over in the mayor's race in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

