Life Lessons & Other Bon Mots from January Birthday Kids “If you’re full of bullshit, I’m comin’ for ya. I just don’t have time. I’m a single mom. The dinner’s burning. I’m late to something. I have four-thousand emails. My hair is frizzy. I haven’t shaved my legs in a week. No bullshit.” —Rep. Katie Porter “Don't misinform your Doctor nor your Lawyer.” —Ben Franklin “Butterflies are like women—we may look pretty and delicate, but baby, we can fly through a hurricane.” —Betty White

"Becoming who we are is an ongoing process, and thank God—because where's the fun in waking up one day and deciding there's nowhere left to go?" —Michelle Obama “It does not do to leave a live dragon out of your calculations, if you live near him.” —J.R.R. Tolkien "When we see you we see ourselves, and we see ourselves as intelligent and beautiful and proud. You turn on your television and the news comes on and you see us marching and peaceful, you see the peaceful civil disobedience, and you see the dogs and see the fire hoses, and we all know they cannot destroy us because we are there in the 23rd century." —Martin Luther King, Jr., as quoted by the late Nichelle Nichols. It was King who convinced Nichols to continue as Lt. Uhura on Star Trek, after she’d told Gene Roddenberry she was leaving the show. - “A Conservative is a man with two perfectly good legs who, however, has never learned to walk forward. A Reactionary is a somnambulist walking backwards. A Liberal is a man who uses his legs and his hands at the behest—at the command—of his head.” —FDR "I've had heartaches, headaches, toothaches, earaches, and I've had a few pains in the ass, but I've survived to tell about it." —Dolly Parton "Negroes aren't seeking anything which is not good for the nation as well as ourselves. In order for America to be 100-percent strong—economically, defensively and morally—we cannot afford the waste of having second- and third-class citizens." —Jackie Robinson “Neil Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon. I am the first man to piss his pants on the moon.” —Buzz Aldrin, still with us at 94 "Huffhrrrrr duhrtrr gurrrburr! Aqua Buddha loves horsey paste!" —Rand Paul

To all of the above and those in our Daily Kos community who made another trip around the sun this month: happy birthday and many blessings on your camels.

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Note: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a baby how to type in the nuclear launch codes and you’re really asking for trouble. DON’T GIVE BABIES LAUNCH CODES!

—Corinthians 54-3:2:1

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til Daylight Saving Time kicks in: 46

Days 'til the Cordova Ice Worm Festival in Alaska: 4

Current average price of gas: $3.07

Average amount Americans spend per week on groceries: $270

Years since the supply of new apartments was as high as it is now: 30

Number of people who died on Maine roadways in 2023, the lowest since 2014: 134

Age of Dexter Scott King, youngest son of MLK Jr., when he died this week of prostate cancer: 62

Mid-week Rapture Index: 188 (including 4 false prophets and 1 very, very poor prediction). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Happiness is a warm…

CHEERS to that thingy next door I've already almost forgotten. The primary in Effing New Hampshire is now history. God, they're such smug bastards over there. You know what they do all day when the media isn’t swarming? Drink coffee and jawbone about how rugged and independent they are as they rub pennies across their scratch tickets and bitch about the potholes.

The New Hampshire primary was yesterday. They got an “I voted” sticker. On March 5th Mainers will get surf and turf.

You know why they act that way? They're jealous. Jealous of us here in Maine because we really do work off the land (and sea!) while still finding time to grapple with the important issues of the day over chowder (New England, not that Manhattan gruel) at the kitchen table in the houses we built ourselves out of pine boards and driftwood with our own craggy, rugged hands using manual tools that go back more generations than the LL Bean boots on our feet, bequeathed and bequeathed again by our thrifty, plainspoken elders down to the young bucks among us as we sock away provisions and whatever money we can scrape together so that, though the harvest be less than bountiful, neither we nor the townsfolk will go hungry nor lack for basic cable.

Because that's what Maine is all about—independence, entrepreneurship, common sense, and telling the Dockers dweebs in New Hampshire to piss off. Anyway, if you're keeping track of the total results, here's where we stand: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The next circled date on the calendar is February 3rd, when Dark Brandon romps to victory in South Carolina. Please: swing your palmetto branches carefully. You could poke an eye out with those things.

CHEERS to state's rights: reproductive freedom edition. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, normal human beings around the country are doing everything they can to codify abortion rights at the state level (versus the MAGA orcs who want to throw people in jail just for thinking about it). And even though Maine is a mostly-blue state, we're taking no chances here:

Maine has some of the strongest reproductive rights in the county, but advocates say that could change in the blink of an eye. […] Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross speaks in favor of a proposal to amend the Maine Constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion at the Maine State House There's been a nationwide push to pass new anti-abortion laws since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly a year and a half ago, so advocates in Maine want something that will stand the test of time against future leadership changes. Sen. Eloise Vitelli (D) presented LD 780, a bill to amend the Maine state constitution to enshrine reproductive freedom. "This is not an unusual step," Vitelli said. "It's a way of giving the power back to the people to make these fundamental decisions about our core documents."

Getting it done is pretty simple, really: we need a supermajority of votes in the state House and Senate, then voters vote on it, then we have a big ice fishing tournament, then we have to pass 500,000 vehicles through the turnpike tollbooth on Memorial Day weekend, and then everyone needs to learn how to play our state anthem on a recorder carved out of wood from the shadow of Mount Katahdin. Smoke 'em if ya got 'em, folks—this might take awhile.

CHEERS to great moments in traction. On January 24, 1899, Humphrey O’Sullivan patented the rubber heel. That’s nice, but we’re partial to the steel-tipped toe (and the exposed Republican shin).

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Teamwork escalating output pic.twitter.com/d7tOMFUgbB — Oddly Satisfying (@O_Satisfying) January 22, 2024

-

CHEERS to the suds of our lives. 90 years ago today, canned beer made its debut in Richmond, Virginia:

In partnership with the American Can Company, the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company delivered 2,000 cans of Krueger's Finest Beer and Krueger's Cream Ale to faithful Krueger drinkers in Richmond, Virginia. Ninety-one percent of the drinkers approved of the canned beer, driving Krueger to give the green light to further production.

Which reminds me: what's Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's favorite book in the whole world? Ayn Rand’s Atlas Chugged.

JEERS to bad timing. It's Doomsday Clock time again, I guess, so let's check in and see how close to the End Of It All we are:

The time on the symbolic clock is the same as last year when the Doomsday Clock was first set at 90 seconds to midnight, the closest to midnight the clock has ever been. The Doomsday Clock is a metaphor for how close humanity is to self-annihilation, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which has maintained the clock since 1947. […] Warning! Be aware of hucksters on the street hawking fake doomsday clocks. The clock remained at the same time as last year due to the continued heightened levels of risk from threats such as ongoing wars and out-of-control climate change. This year, experts also said they were especially worried about how advances in artificial intelligence could sow chaos, making it harder to prevent global disasters.

If there's anything we can do to help humanity reach annihilation faster, anything at all, please don’t hesitate to ask, said all the animals.

Ten years ago in C&J: January 24, 2014

JEERS to terror among the several states. Apparently New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said something about the "extreme conservatives" in the Empire State being a little…[circles ear with finger]…cuckoo bananas, and now because of Cuomo's comments, New York resident Sean Hannity is threatening to move to another state. Yeah, that would be too bad, said nobody in the state. Yeah, don't even think about it, said everybody in the other 49. [1/24/24 Update: Ten years later he finally moved to Florida. The state where people go to die.]

CHEERS to the wisdom of jbou. The Kossack—one of several who departed in 2016—is gone but not forgotten. C&J promised to revisit his sharp George-Carlin-meets-Stephen-Wright zingers from time to time because even eight years later they never cease to crack me up. And whaddya know, today is one of those days. And away we go…

» As a kid, I'd get attention by saying inappropriate things and making fart noises. As an adult, I'm taller. » The sad thing about Baby New Year is knowing he dies on his first birthday. » Gravity is god's way of telling us we can nap wherever we want. Responsibilities are Satan's way of saying "No you fucking will not." jbou » Can someone suggest to the Republicans that if no one wants the speaker job there is probably an immigrant that will do it. » I ordered a plunger and a snare drum on Amazon so next time you order one and it recommends the other, that's me. » In the American political dictionary "moderate" should just say "does what banks want." » Autocorrect makes me feel like I'm friends with a nosy, incompetent know-it-all. » Time heals all wounds. Unless you suffered a horrible disfigurement working in a clock factory. Then it's just a grim reminder. » The Karate Kid grew up to be The Karate Man and now he's the Pizza Hut delivery guy with a ponytail who tries to talk to you about swords. » What are you even doing with your life if you aren't building a secret lair?

Teaching my squirrels how to do it for me, that’s what.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Supreme Court says feds can remove algae in Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool meant to block good sanitation —USA Today

-