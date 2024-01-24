POLITICO:

Donald Trump has a big problem ahead A whole swath of GOP voters appears firmly committed to not voting for Trump in November. “I can’t vote for Trump. He’s a crook. He’s too corrupt,” said Scott Simeone, 64, an independent voter from Amherst, who backed Trump in 2016 and 2020. “I voted for him, and I didn’t realize he’s as corrupt as he is.”

NH voter who wrote in Biden: I was unwavering. I actually found him annoying. pic.twitter.com/zmGdx8V5f1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 23, 2024

The most important thing is not if Haley wins (very unlikely), it’s how anti-Trump her Republican voters are. That tells us everything. If she gets 40% of the vote there’s a wide election impact between 10,15 or 20% of these Republicans saying they won’t vote for Trump. So that’s the key metric to look at: not if she wins, not how big the spread is between them - it’s how much of her vote is anti-Trump. The pro-Haley voter is more likely to go to Trump when she inevitably drops out. The anti-Trump voter is less likely.

The poll may be an outlier but there’ll be a lot more polling coming now. Susquehanna has a good track record in PA.

x I didn't vote for Trump in '16, but when he was elected I sincerely hoped for the best and to be proven wrong.

I didn't vote for Trump in '20, but his presidency had upsides and I understood why others voted for him.

After Election Day 2020, after January 6, I'm out of excuses. — Gregg Nunziata (@greggnunziata) January 22, 2024

It’s Gregg’s bio that makes this an interesting thread: President Rock Spring Public Policy. Philadelphia lawyer. Former Senate staffer to Marco Rubio, Senate Republican Policy Committee (Sen. John Thune) & Senate Judiciary (Chairman Specter).

x I don’t know how or when, or if, the Trump campaign starts to grapple with it, but I keep meeting longtime NH GOP voters who backed him in 16 & 20 who say they cannot vote for him again based on post-election behavior in 20. He’s surely going to need those folks if he’s nominee? — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 23, 2024

Politics Is Lowbrow Ron DeSantis flamed out for the dumbest possible reasons and it underscores something uncomfortable More accurately, DeSantis lost because he has no charisma, and lacked the courage and integrity to level with ride-or-die Trumpers that Trump actually lost the 2020 election. He also has an annoying voice, and is short. His height is actually pretty average, but he’s shorter than most successful male politicians in the U.S., and (most importantly) he’s highly self-conscious about it. He carries himself in a way that makes people view him as short, more than he actually has difficulty reaching things on high shelves. And so Trump and his supporters exploited it. They mocked him over these superficial weaknesses knowing that his character weakness (his lack of dignity and integrity) would inhibit him from responding in kind. You might say the meatball was in his court and he curled into the fetal position.

Greg Sargent/The New Republic:

Elise Stefanik’s Deranged Defense of Trump Offers Democrats a Lesson Even many Republicans can smell that the conventional wisdom about Trump’s legal woes helping him is about to change. Democrats need to play hardball. In the other school of thought, Trump’s legal difficulties are producing reams of new information about his specific guilt on multiple fronts. In this theory, Democrats should draw voters’ attention to that new info because in some sense, it does tell us something freshly compelling about just how debased Trump’s character and penchant for serial criminality truly are. In recent days, New York GOP Representative Elise Stefanik has offered a bizarre defense of Trump that lends support to that latter school of thought. Her efforts show that the precise nature of all this new information about Trump is making it much harder for Republicans to defend him, a dynamic that will surely get worse. Stefanik’s display came amid questioning from an NBC News reporter about a jury’s conclusion that Carroll proved that Trump did sexually abuse her in a department store dressing room nearly 30 years ago. The whole exchange is worth watching: x Embedded Content At first Stefanik falls back on the stale MAGA talking point that the focus on Trump’s sexual assault is a media witch hunt. But when reporter Vaughn Hillyard points out that a jury reached this conclusion, Stefanik was at first nonplussed, then got angry, and then repeated those talking points with a vehemence bordering on derangement.

In Ohio, Uncontested Elections Worsen a Breakdown in Accountability for Prosecutors The vast majority of prosecuting attorneys are running unopposed this year, despite the policy debates and misconduct allegations surrounding many of their offices. Dennis Watkins, the prosecuting attorney of Ohio’s Trumbull County, sparked national outrage last month when he pursued criminal charges against Brittany Watts, a woman who miscarried at home and was then dragged into court when a nurse called the police on her. A grand jury declined to indict Watts last week, but reproductive rights advocates stress that Watkins’ choice to pursue the case reflects an escalating policing of pregnancies nationwide, fueled by local prosecutors’ power to target women who lose a pregnancy. The controversy unfolded in the run-up to Ohio’s late December filing deadline to run for prosecutor in 2024. There was a brief opportunity for the state’s upcoming elections to test whether local prosecutors would commit to respecting the will of voters on reproductive rights. Residents of Trumbull County had just voted in November to protect abortion rights, approving a statewide measure known as Issue 1 by a margin of 14 percentage points. Its proponents blasted Watkins for betraying the measure’s “spirit and letter” in going after Watts (Issue 1 enshrined a “right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” in the state’s constitution). But then the December filing deadline came and went, putting an immediate lid on that prospect. No one filed to run against Watkins, who is virtually guaranteed to secure an 11th four-year term in November without needing to explain his actions to voters. (The deadline passed for people running as party candidates but independents can still file by March, though they rarely win such races in Ohio.)

The tide turns on Florida book bans But now, things in Florida are changing. Republicans in the Florida House have proposed legislation that would make it more difficult for people to challenge books en mass. The legislation, which has already cleared two committees with Republican support, is an implicit acknowledgment that book banning in Florida schools has gone too far. It also suggests that the enormous number of books being taken off the shelves of Florida schools has become a political problem for Florida Republicans. The majority of book challenges in the United States came from 11 people. Two of the most prolific, Bruce Friedman and Vicki Baggett, hail from Florida. Friedman and Baggett have each challenged hundreds of books in Clay and Escambia County, respectively. (Baggett has challenged more books in Santa Rosa County.) Over half of all book objections in Florida during the 2022-3 school year came from Clay and Escambia County.

Donald Trump’s Co-Defendants Are Buried In Legal Fees. Trump Is Not Helping. Georgia’s state Republican Party is helping out Trump’s co-defendants, using finite resources on legal defense instead of campaigns. Republican Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still, charged in the sweeping racketeering and conspiracy case in Georgia, sold property to cover his legal expenses, according to two people who know him. Still sold a commercial warehouse he owned for $1.9 million in November, according to local property records. He has kept his seat in the legislature — and owns a pool construction business and an outdoor adventure company offering guided whitewater rafting trips on the side — but the costs of being a named co-conspirator alongside Trump are apparently adding up. John Eastman, the former law professor who allegedly helped Trump try to overturn the 2020 election results, said that he needed to raise $1 million by February to continue mounting his defense in Georgia — an effort he estimated would cost him as much as $3.5 million in total. Eastman is simultaneously a defendant in the Georgia racketeering case, an unindicted co-conspirator in one of the federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith, and the subject of an ethics complaint before the California state bar about his actions in 2020. “I’m trying very hard not to completely deplete my wife’s retirement fund,” Eastman said recently on the podcast “Happy Hour with Julie & Liz”. His lawyer told NOTUS that he had received no assistance from the legal defense fund set up by Trump. Still did not respond to a request for comment. Still and Eastman are just two of the many co-defendants and potential witnesses in Trump’s legal cases struggling to pay their legal bills. Their reality isn’t just a personal difficulty. It’s also a liability for Trump and his legal team, as they hope to keep as many associates as possible away from plea deals or cooperation agreements that could ricochet incriminating testimony or evidence back onto the former president.

