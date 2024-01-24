As New Hampshire voters cast the first votes of the Republican primary Tuesday, President Joe Biden had a message for freedom-loving Americans across the country.

"There’s one other person who doesn’t have a clue about the power of women in America, and that’s Donald Trump," Biden told a crowd of raucous reproductive rights supporters in Manassas, Virginia. "But I promise you, in 2024, he’s gonna find out about the power of you all."

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris along with their spouses, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, in a show of force to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

In keeping with its heavy emphasis on reproductive freedom, the Biden-Harris campaign sought to use the event as a counter-programming opportunity to the Republican primary.

Trump, the Republican front-runner for the GOP nomination, has repeatedly bragged about overturning the landmark abortion rights case.

“Let there be no mistake,” Biden told the crowd. “The person most responsible for taking away this freedom in America is Donald Trump.”

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe, he said, "practically dared the women of America to be heard.”

"In writing, they said, women are not without electoral or political power," Biden said, quoting the ruling. "No kidding," he deadpanned to cheers.

Recent polling from the progressive consortium Navigator Research reaffirmed the pivotal role that support for Roe v. Wade could play in November. The poll found:

58% say Roe being overturned has been bad for the country (just 30% said it's been good)

61% support Congress passing a law guaranteeing the right to an abortion

66% oppose a nationwide abortion ban

Though Biden's message was sometimes interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters, reproductive rights supporters were amped throughout the speech.

"My question to you is simple," Biden told the crowd. "Are you ready? Are you ready to defend democracy? Are you ready to protect our freedoms? And are you ready to win this election? Let’s get this done!”