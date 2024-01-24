On Tuesday, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley took 43% of the vote in New Hampshire’s Republican primary. That allowed her to nab nine of the state’s 22 delegates. With this finish, Haley declared that she was staying in the race and moving on to campaign in South Carolina.

That Republican primary in South Carolina is a full month away. That gives Haley time to grow her voter base and reach out to her network of supporters in a state that elected her governor. Twice.

Naturally, Donald Trump is boiling over about Haley’s refusal to get out of his way and Trump’s legions of sycophants are hurrying to apply pressure. But some statements stand out from the crowd because they lower the bar on Republican hypocrisy. And that bar was already on the ground.

As might be expected, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped straight to claims that the vote for Haley included “fake numbers” and said that “Nikki Haley does not have this much support.”

Then Greene went after Haley’s donors and said her consultants “should go to jail,” as captured by Acyn on X:

x Greene: These political consultants should go to jail for continuing this campaign pic.twitter.com/hSI5roHBZ3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

Turning the pressure level up to 11, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel also called for Haley to drop out in a Fox News appearance.

“I do think there’s a message from the voters which is very clear,” said McDaniel. “We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump.”

x RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel urges Haley to get out of the race pic.twitter.com/hrTL4FikuH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

Trump topped off his primary night festivities with none-too-subtle threats that he knew “five reasons why” Nikki Haley should be under investigation.

x Trump threatens that if Nikki Haley doesn't drop out, she'll end up under investigation for "stuff she doesn't want to talk about" pic.twitter.com/lSPQwCnLMe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2024

But threatening opponents with investigations is old hat. When it comes to genuinely smashing all previous barriers of hypocrisy, it was Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway who really went there. So much so, that you may want to put away anything breakable before watching the video below.

x Kellyanne: We must respect the will of the people. And Nikki Haley can't become an election denier. She’s been rejected. pic.twitter.com/uT0T8f1IXl — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

"This is a democracy, a constitutional republic. We must respect the will of the people,” said Conway, “and Nikki Haley can't become an election denier. She’s been rejected. She can say tonight she came in second, or you can say she came in last.”

Tim Miller from The Next Level podcast comes on to discuss Iowa, New Hampshire, and the cracks they expose in Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.