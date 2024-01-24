Just when it seemed like Florida was taking all the book-banning glory, in comes Oklahoma. The state’s far-right superintendent of public schools, Ryan Walters, is facing blowback after appointing Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the virulently anti-LGBTQ+ Libs of TikTok social media account, to an Oklahoma library media advisory committee. In a statement issued Tuesday, Walters justified his decision to appoint Raichik to the advisory committee. He said, “Chaya is on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about—lowering standards, porn in schools and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids.” “Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents," Walters wrote. RELATED STORY: Libs of TikTok’s anti-LGBTQ+ posts linked to threats against schools, hospitals and drag shows

x No one has done more to expose what the radical left is all about than @ChayaRaichik10 and @libsoftiktok. Her's is a powerful voice to protect Oklahoma kids from porn in schools and woke indoctrination.



I'm proud to have her on our team. pic.twitter.com/gYXwgLyNYM — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) January 23, 2024 The Oklahoma State Department of Education told The Oklahoman in an email Tuesday that the volunteer advisory committee’s main objective is to decide whether a book in question violates provisions in the state’s administrative code aimed at “removing pornographic or sexualized content from public schools.” Raichik reacted to the appointment by telling Fox News: “We will get porn out of schools.” Here’s how The Associated Press described Libs of TikTok: Raichik’s Libs of TikTok account on X frequently features anti-trans posts and clips of public school teachers aimed at generating right-wing outrage. One of her posts last year showing an edited video critical of a public school librarian in Tulsa led to several consecutive days of bomb threats to schools in the district. The Oklahoman reported that state Rep. Mickey Dollens, an Oklahoma City Democrat, criticized Walters decision to appoint Raichik to the advisory committee. Dollens said: “Why did Superintendent Walters appoint a social media influencer to the state’s Library Media Advisory Committee? What are her qualifications? Is she a librarian? No. Education background? No. Does she even live in Oklahoma?" [...] "No. Is she a right-wing extremist social media influencer responsible for perpetuating repeated bomb threats on Oklahoma public schools? Yes. We cannot overlook why Superintendent Walters made this controversial appointment." And Republican state Rep. Mark McBride raised an unusual concern about Raichik’s appointment when he said it could violate a December 2022 executive order previously issued by GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt banning the use of TikTok by any state executive branch agency or employee post. The Oklahoman wrote: McBride said he was shocked that any Oklahoma official would appoint someone to oversee content curation in Oklahoma schools who gained fame by using a social media platform controlled by the Communist Chinese Party. "Last year Gov. Stitt rightly banned the use of TikTok by state employees and agencies, and I do not believe we should be promoting influencers platformed by the CCP to positions in our agencies," he said. The Associated Press quoted McBride as saying in a text message: “I don’t see any need to have a 28-year-old realtor from New York that has no children appointed to this position when there are extremely qualified parents, teachers and librarians in Oklahoma.” Meanwhile in Florida, as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign came to a humiliating end, Republicans in the state House have taken a small step by proposing legislation that would make it more difficult to challenge books en masse, the online independent newsletter Popular Information reported. The newsletter called it “an implicit acknowledgment that book banning in Florida schools has gone too far.”