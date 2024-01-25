Well Said

My grandparents were all Republicans, yet I doubt any of them would’ve given TFG the time of day, let alone their vote. But I hear all four of them in this woman’s reason for slamming the door in his face:

Expect to hear more of these GOP buyer’s remorse stories in the coming months as they realize all he’s offering is more shit sandwiches while hogging all the ketchup for himself. And his walls.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, January 25, 2024

Note: And now here’s the weather → the weather ← That was the weather. Thank you.

By the Numbers:

Saturday!!!

Days 'til Mardi Gras: 19

Days 'til the Bayou King Cake Festival in Thibodaux, Louisiana: 2

Rank of nurses, veterinarians, and engineers among the most honest and ethical professionals in America, according to Gallup polling: #1, #2, #3

Housing completions in 2023, the most since 2007: 1.54 million

Oscar nominations for Oppenheimer, the most of any 2023 movie: 13

Number of times composer John Williams has been nominated for an Oscar (with 5 wins), the first in 1968 for scoring Valley of the Dolls and the latest for scoring Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: 54

Age of Oscar-nominated director Norman Jewison (In the Heat of the Night, Moonstruck, Fiddler on the Roof) when he died Saturday: 97

Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment:

Why didn't the Iraqis welcome us with flowers? Wasn't Saddam Hussein about as nasty a dictator as you can find? Because we invaded their country and are now occupying it. It is extremely difficult to convince people that you are killing them (and torturing them) for their own good. How would you feel? The British medical magazine Lancet estimates Americans have now killed well over 100,000 Iraqis. We don't know for sure, because America has several policies that prevent anyone from keeping an accurate count. Unfortunately, because of the violence in Iraq, we have achieved very little in the way of reconstruction there, so many Iraqis are actually worse off today, in terms of basic services like water and electricity, than they were under Saddam Hussein. We can still hope that the elections work out well in most of the country, but it's silly to say things are going well in Iraq. —January 2005

Puppy Pic of the Day: Mama gets down to the business of Mama'ing…

JEERS to the usual drill. The New Hampshire primary is behind us, and that means it's time for the media to trot out…The Takeaways!!! Let's Google and see how many they came up with this time:

The Washington Post: 5 takeaways NBC News: 4 takeaways CNN: 5 takeaways Yahoo! News: 5 takeaways ABC News: 3 takeaways Al Jazeera: 5 takeaways Reuters: 5 takeaways Newsweek: 4 takeaways HuffPost: 5 takeaways New York Daily News: 3 takeaways The Hill: 5 takeaways Associated Press: 5 takeaways Axios: 3 takeaways USA Today: 4 takeaways The Guardian: 5 takeaways

After reading all the takeaways, I’ve distilled them into one: Calgon, take me away.

JEERS to looking ahead. Let's take a reluctant but necessary peek into our crystal ball to see what we're in for in this country as the year unfolds. All I can tell you is it's going to be insufferable. Insufferable and loud. Insufferable and loud and chaotic and maddening and, if we're not careful, highly damaging to our great land as the two sides go at it with robotic, take-no-prisoners ferocity:

This spring, two different broods of cicadas—one that lives on a 13-year cycle and the other that lives on a 17-year cycle—will emerge at the same time from underground in a rare, synchronized event that last occurred in 1803. […] The insects are known to emit a high-pitched buzz, or mating song, that can reach up to 100 decibels—roughly equivalent to a motorcycle or jackhammer.

And I hear the 2024 election season is gonna be intense, too.

JEERS to little misunderstandings. On January 25, 1995, the Norwegians fired a scientific rocket called a Black Brant XII into the air, and the Russians thought it might actually be an American Trident missile launched from a sub. What happened next was so hilarious…

As a result, fearing a high altitude nuclear attack that could blind Russian radar, Russian nuclear forces were put on high alert, and the nuclear weapons command suitcase was brought to Russian president Boris Yeltsin. [He] then had to decide whether or not to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike against the United States. The Norwegian rocket incident was the first and only incident where any nuclear weapons state had its nuclear briefcase activated and prepared for launching an attack.

How lucky was the world that day? Let me put it this way: the incident happened on the one day of his presidency when Boris Yeltsin wasn't drunk. That lucky.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Teqball is a football-based sport played on a specially curved table (the Teq Table) and is one of the newest emerging sports growing rapidly through each continent.pic.twitter.com/T9QHX3JdpN — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 23, 2024

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to meeting the press. Sixty-three years ago today, in 1961, President Kennedy gave the first press conference that was broadcast live on both TV and radio. Not having done it before, the early moments were a bit awkward:

"I want to assure you that I will, with great vigah, endeavuh to ahnsuh your questions thoroughly and completely. Just not in the bahthroom while I am taking my, uh, showuh."

Things went better when they moved it to the press room.

JEERS to today's edition of Things You Don’t Want To Hear While Preparing For Takeoff. Courtesy of an air traffic controller at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport:

“One of your nose tires just came off; it just rolled off the runway behind you.”

This has been today's edition of Things You Don’t Want To Hear While Preparing For Takeoff.

Ten years ago in C&J: January 25, 2014

CHEERS to confirming the obvious. An independent commission studying voter stuff has concluded that widespread voter fraud in America exists only in the fevered Republican imagination:

Voter fraud is "rare" and mostly occurs by absentee ballot, concluded a report Wednesday by the Presidential Commission on Election Administration. … It is backed by other studies showing that fraud occurs but is extremely uncommon. A Justice Department study found that between 2002 and 2005, just 40 voters (out of 197 million votes cast for federal candidates) were indicted for voter fraud, and just 26 resulted in convictions or guilty pleas.

Republicans responded by insisting that this is exactly the kind of voter fraud study that proves voter fraud studies are rife with voter fraud study fraud. Next week they'll introduce a bill that requires anyone wishing to study voter fraud to have a proper Republican photo ID. And a durable voter fraud study shredder.

And just one more…

CHEERS to Self-evident Truths—Part 324 in our 33,975-part series. There's simply no argument on this one: When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore. And starting tonight we’ll prove it once again with the arrival of the full ”wolf moon”:

Thursday's full moon is one of the few astronomy events of the winter, as there aren't many meteor showers, planetary alignments or other captivating sights throughout the season, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Brian Lada. “Arf.” The first full moon of the year is known as the wolf moon because wolves seem to howl more at night during the winter, the Old Farmer’s Almanac said. But it's not because they're hungry: "Howling and other wolf vocalizations are heard in the wintertime to locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, define territory, and coordinate hunting," the Almanac said.

Usual full-moon drill: if skies are clear, get yer butt out in the back yard, look up, think of Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins (Buzz Aldrin, thankfully, is still with us at 94), and give ‘em a wink. And if the mood hits ya, look up, think of Elon Musk’s “starman” in the Tesla floating through space, and give it a middle finger.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial "I am 74 years old. I lived in a constitutional democracy all my life. I want to remain that way, and I want my grandchildren to grow up in one, not a Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool." —A woman in New Hampshire

-