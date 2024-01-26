HuffPost:
Republicans Flail On Bipartisan Border Deal After Trump Orders Them To Reject It
The bill will be ready for a Senate vote as early as next week. The GOP has to decide: obey Trump or tackle the border crisis they've been screaming about
Republicans have been hammering Biden for months over the massive surge of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. They have insisted that border policy changes be attached to a broader package of aid for Ukraine and Israel. So, for months, a bipartisan group of senators has been attempting to craft legislation that includes all of these pieces
That package is “extremely close” to being done and will be ready for a Senate floor as early as next week, a Senate source familiar with negotiations told HuffPost on Thursday.
All that’s left to do is “tying up the loose ends and finishing the appropriations,” said this Senate source, who requested anonymity due to the extremely delicate nature of talks.
Steve Benen/MSNBC:
As 2024 race advances, Trump eyes a new priority: blacklisting
Ten months ago, Donald Trump and his team let Republicans know they'd embrace blacklisting tactics as the race unfolded. Evidently, they meant it.
Two months before DeSantis’ campaign began, NBC News reported
that Team Trump wanted GOP political operatives to know one thing: Those who agreed to work for DeSantis would be deemed “ineligible to join the Trump campaign or another Trump White House.”
In other words, the former president and his aides were taking names. Those who dared to work for the candidate seen as Trump’s principal rival would find closed doors if/when DeSantis’ candidacy failed.
It was not an empty threat. Indeed, Politico reported just last week that the former president and members of his inner circle “have told down-ballot Republican candidates not to hire Republican strategist Jeff Roe or his political consulting firm.” Roe was a leading member of DeSantis’ team, and as the report added, Trump wanted to punish the consultant and “choke off revenue for his consulting firm ... in an act of political retribution.”
Jamie Dupree/”Regular Order” on Substack:
Haley gets under Trump's skin as he wins New Hampshire
Trump backers press Haley to quit GOP race
TRUMP. At his victory party, Trump was clearly aggravated by Haley's primary night remarks. Instead of taking the high road, he let it get under his skin. "She's doing a speech like she won," Trump complained. "Let's not have somebody take a victory lap when she had a very bad night," Trump said. "She had a very bad night."
AGGRAVATED. Instead of focusing on President Biden and a November rematch, Trump spent most of his remarks registering complaints about Haley. "Who the hell was the imposter that went up on the stage before and like claimed victory?" Trump asked. "We beat her so badly."
MARGIN. While it certainly wasn't the blowout that Trump had been talking about a day earlier, his lead over Haley was in double digits, as Haley was getting 43 percent of the vote. That's a solid win for Trump, but not the knockout punch he was predicting on Monday.
FRAUD. On live TV, Trump could not resist getting into his false claims of election fraud from 2020. He claimed he won New Hampshire - he didn't, losing by over 5 percent. And he again made his evidence-free claim that Democrats had been up to no good. "They used COVID to cheat.”
VITO, YOU’RE BLOCKING. At one point, Trump mocked Haley for being 'all dressed up nicely' in a 'fancy dress.' He then took on the air of a mob boss. "I don’t get too angry," Trump said. "I get even,” hinting that he had dirt on Haley.
Philip Bump/The Washington Post:
Will it really take Haley a month to read the writing on the wall?
Why it seems unlikely that her campaign will make it to South Carolina
In fairness, there are multiple ways to “run for president.” More than 280 people filed to run for president as Republicans; the vast majority of them simply filed the paperwork so that they could tell the guys at the bar that they were presidential candidates. There is no hard-and-fast benchmark for when campaigns begin or end, so Haley could simply scale things way back and mostly wait the next four weeks out.
This is not what Haley suggested in New Hampshire. She suggested that she would be going full-bore, spending money and holding events and buying TV spots (like ones already airing in her home state).
It’s an effort that seems impossible to sustain, for myriad reasons.
Trump threat to bar Nikki Haley supporters backfires as cash floods in
But Trump's threat to Haley's donors seems to have had the opposite effect from what he hoped, with people taking to X to declare that Trump's threat inspired them to donate to Haley.
Others accused Trump of using "mob boss" tactics.
"This is how the Mafia and cartels operate," journalist David Lazerus wrote.
Michael Tesler/Good Authority:
Almost all Republicans will vote for Trump this fall
Ignore recent exit polls to the contrary. Minds will change by November.
Civiqs’ daily tracking polls, for example, show that only about 60% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of Trump in late January 2016. Trump’s GOP support climbed up to the low-90s after he defeated Clinton. There it held steady throughout presidency; his current favorability rating among Republicans is now at or near 80% in both Civiqs’ data and in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.
It’s not surprising, then, that Trump is beating Biden by over 80 percentage points among Republicans (86% to 4%) in this week’s YouGov-Economist poll. Nor is it a surprise that his GOP support was even stronger in Quinnipiac’s December polling, where 93% of Republicans preferred him in a head-to-head trial heat against Biden.
The anomalous results out of New Hampshire, by contrast, fit a familiar pattern in which responses to exit poll questions “are mainly post hoc rationalizations,” as political scientists Brendan Nyhan and James Stimson have explained. That is, many of Haley’s supporters were likely reaffirming their primary votes by saying that they won’t support Trump in November.
The vast majority of Haley’s supporters who identify as Republicans, however, will almost certainly back Trump after he is increasingly contrasted with Biden (rather than Haley) over the course of the election year. Indeed, political science research shows that the general election campaign often activates partisan loyalties and leads disaffected primary voters to support their party’s nominee in November.
The vast majority will indeed back Trump, but that’s not the question. The question is whether 10% won’t.
Eagle Pass is today’s Fort Sumter. Biden must federalize the Texas National Guard.
Texas stand-off between Abbott's tin solders and U.S. Border Patrol is greatest challenge to federal authority in 60 years. Biden must act.
The high-stakes game of Texas Hold ‘Em taking place on the banks of the Rio Grande between the tin soldiers of that state’s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the U.S. Border Patrol has reached a tension level that some writers and online pundits have compared the standoff to Fort Sumter, the South Carolina outpost where the first shots of the Civil War were fired in 1861.
That comparison might be a little unfair, though.
No one was actually killed* during the bombardment of the federal fort off Charleston by rebel forces of the newly formed Confederacy. But four migrants trying to reach U.S. soil at or near the disputed park in Eagle Pass, Tex., have drowned under circumstances that are arguably linked to the dispute between the militaristic approach of the Texas National Guard and the comparatively humane, locked-out agents of President Joe Biden’s administration.
Is Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park — which, in a you-can’t-make-this-up level of irony, is named for the rebel Gen. Joseph Orville Shelby, said to have planted the last Confederate battle flag in the river in 1865 as he fled to Mexico — the front line of a second American civil war? If so, its first casualties were a Mexican woman, 33-year-old Victerma de la Sancha Cerros, and her two children — her daughter, Yorlei Rubi, 10, and son, Jonathan Agustín, 8.
