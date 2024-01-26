The world is upside down. Failing to address the border - an issue that's been the center of attention - is shameful. Doubly shameful is the resulting negligence for support for Ukraine as they fight for survival. Complete dereliction of duty. https://t.co/E8NKmyAlX0

Michael Tesler/Good Authority:

Almost all Republicans will vote for Trump this fall

Ignore recent exit polls to the contrary. Minds will change by November.

Civiqs’ daily tracking polls, for example, show that only about 60% of Republicans had a favorable opinion of Trump in late January 2016. Trump’s GOP support climbed up to the low-90s after he defeated Clinton. There it held steady throughout presidency; his current favorability rating among Republicans is now at or near 80% in both Civiqs’ data and in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

It’s not surprising, then, that Trump is beating Biden by over 80 percentage points among Republicans (86% to 4%) in this week’s YouGov-Economist poll. Nor is it a surprise that his GOP support was even stronger in Quinnipiac’s December polling, where 93% of Republicans preferred him in a head-to-head trial heat against Biden.

The anomalous results out of New Hampshire, by contrast, fit a familiar pattern in which responses to exit poll questions “are mainly post hoc rationalizations,” as political scientists Brendan Nyhan and James Stimson have explained. That is, many of Haley’s supporters were likely reaffirming their primary votes by saying that they won’t support Trump in November.

The vast majority of Haley’s supporters who identify as Republicans, however, will almost certainly back Trump after he is increasingly contrasted with Biden (rather than Haley) over the course of the election year. Indeed, political science research shows that the general election campaign often activates partisan loyalties and leads disaffected primary voters to support their party’s nominee in November.