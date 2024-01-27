Donald Trump is a rapist. We’ve known that for some time, of course, but the media want—nay, need—their presidential horse race, so they’ve apparently decided it’s neither fair nor balanced to ensure that every voting-age American knows one of those racehorses is a rapist with a fraudulent business who tried to end a nearly 250-year-old democracy and is singularly focused on exploiting the power of the presidency to wage a vengeful war against his perceived enemies—which, weirdly, include most members of the same mainstream U.S. media.

But maybe now that one of Trump’s victims, E. Jean Carroll—whom he raped, according a federal judge and a jury—has been awarded $83 million in her defamation suit against our unlovable ROTUS, the cat’s so far out of the bag not even Trump’s flittering Lilliputian meathooks could grab it now. So assuming President Joe Biden doesn’t fall off his bike anytime soon, it’s actually possible the media will inadvertently do the right thing going forward and make it abundantly clear to people in Indiana diners (the only people who matter, after all) that Donald Trump is—checks notes—oh, here it is: a rapist.

Of course, if the social media multiverse is any indication, the Trump-as-rapist narrative is spreading like wildfire in the wake of Carroll’s court triumph.

We start with a xweet that succinctly points up the absurdity of the current zeitgeist (that’s a German word that loosely translates to “Jesus Fucking Christ, Donald Trump is a rapist. How the hell is he the GOP’s runaway presidential frontrunner?”)

x I'm old enough to remember when being found to have raped a woman who was then awarded over $80 million in damages because a politician defamed her would have made it somewhat less likely that politician would be elected president the United States. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 26, 2024

Meanwhile, it’s important to remember that Carroll has whooped Trump’s rapist ass in court before.

x Donald Trump has two hobbies these days. The first is lying. The second is getting his ass beat by E. Jean Carroll in court. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) January 26, 2024

Remember that donating to Trump or buying his merch now means supporting the woman who let the world know exactly how rapey he is. Indeed, the new MAGA hats might as well say “Make E. Jean Carroll Whole Again.”

x Hey chuckledicks heads up, every time you buy a red MAGA hat the money goes to E. Jean Carroll now — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) January 27, 2024

And while we progressives need to lean heavily into the Trump-is-a-rapist narrative, it’s important to remember that he wants everyone in the world to suffer, not just his rape victims.

x Please don't let Trump's $83.3 Million verdict

in the E Jean Carroll case

distract from the fact

that he officially wants the border crisis to get worse

& for your economy to crash,

bc those things might be good for him.#TrumpIsALoser — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) January 26, 2024

Members of Congress weighed in, too. Here’s a xweet from Rep. Ted Lieu, who’s been shouting out the Trump-is-a-rapist story for some time now.

x Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll.



Trump then repeatedly defamed her.



Today an American jury saw Trump for the monster that he is by leveling a $83.3 million judgment against him. https://t.co/aOI031n09o — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 26, 2024

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Democratic rising star, also points out that Biden had nothing to do with convincing Carroll to sue Trump and coaxing a jury into giving her $83 million. Biden’s been too busy reviving Trump’s cratered economy.

x Whew… and before those that don’t understand how systems work… NO Biden didn’t weaponize the government & order Trump to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3 million dollars. He had one of what will hopefully be many F Around & Find Out moments about being in these Truth Social streets… pic.twitter.com/dfo2mjZOhi — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 26, 2024

The full xweet gets cut off here, so here it is in its entirety:

Whew… and before those that don’t understand how systems work… NO Biden didn’t weaponize the government & order Trump to pay E Jean Carroll $83.3 million dollars. He had one of what will hopefully be many F Around & Find Out moments about being in these Truth Social streets popping off! For those that don’t understand what I’ve just said… let me say it this way, the chickens have come home to roost! Now, someone educate me on what type of bond must be put up in NY to pursue the appeal that he’s sure to file! Oh and thank goodness this isn’t dischargeable in Bankruptcy & ain’t no presidential NADA to be asserted!

This xweet thread from NBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner notes that Trump’s legal losing streak is very likely to continue, given that neither projection nor gaslighting are effective strategies in court.

x Morning friends. The result in the 2nd E. Jean Carroll case is important foreshadowing for Trump’s upcoming criminal trials. When cases move from the court of public opinion into courts of law, Trump loses. He lost the NY civil fraud trial (we’re awaiting Judge Engoron’s … — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 27, 2024

(Click here to read the entire thread.)

x Posted in stores all over NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/Y65mlMcMfn — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 27, 2024

Oh, and do we have to point out how sick it is that the judge in this case told the jurors they better not let themselves be doxxed?

x Much more important than the 83 million dollar verdict is the recognition from a member of the U.S. judiciary that Trump and his supporters remain a violent threat to ordinary Americans. https://t.co/928xs61QMZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 26, 2024

We all know Trump will sic his mob on them if he ever gets wind of their disloyalty to their temporarily exiled king.

Bwahahahahahahaha:

x Maybe, just maybe, trump can get Mexico to pay for the $83.3 million he owes E. Jean Carroll. 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/hV3JP4lrhi — SonarVermin™🎧⚓️🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@Sonar706) January 27, 2024

Bwahahahahaha (continued):

x You know who doesn't owe anyone 83M this morning?

🤣 #TrumpDerangementSyndrome #TrumpIsARapist pic.twitter.com/8rW1YHpEHt — Renee Libby Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) January 27, 2024

Coincidentally, this was also Trump attorney Alina Habba’s closing statement:

It wouldn’t be a proper witch hunt if the witch didn’t melt down at the end.

x Looks like that $65 million in punitive damages FINALLY got through his thick, orange head because Donald Trump did not name E. Jean Carroll once. NOT EVEN ONCE. pic.twitter.com/hzvZ0pYKl8 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 27, 2024

Here’s Trump last May of last year, after it was first determined that he was a rapist. I’m betting he knows who E. Jean Carroll is now.

Hint: She’s the one who just took your ass for $83 million. She’s also the one you confused with your ex-wife—while insisting she wasn’t your type. The biggest difference between the two? Trump’s relationship with Marla Maples was (presumably) consensual, and Carroll eventually walked away with $81 million more than Maples did.

Speaking of Habba, “the proudest thing” she’s ever done is lose her client $83 million. She might want to leave that out of her next Yellow Pages ad.

Meanwhile, accused sexual assaulters like American Conservative Union honcho Matt Schlapp are sounding the alarm: Run for the hills if Trump isn’t elected in November, because you might have to stop sexually assaulting people altogether.

x This Trump verdict has really scared his fellow sexual assaulters https://t.co/hPUbLrWcLu — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 27, 2024

Everyone’s least favorite congresswoman from Georgia had an outrageous take on this outrageously outrageous outrage.

x So unbelievably outrageous! https://t.co/dgd230qGt6 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 26, 2024

And heeeerrrrrrre’s Lauren! As a lifelong male, I must confirm that I’m not remotely terrified by this judgment. Because I’ve never raped anyone.

x An $83,000,000 judgement given to a woman who can’t even tell you the date or time she encountered President Trump.



The precedent this sets for men in this country is absolute terrifying.



It is truly unbelievable how weaponized our system of “justice” has become. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 27, 2024

Finally, we have chittering Klan robe mannequin Stephen Miller, who draws a dubious parallel between what’s happening now and what happened more than three centuries ago to innocent women in Massachusetts.

x You would much rather stand accused of witchcraft in Salem 1692 than be a Republican falsely accused of anything in NYC or DC in 2024. (And it’s not even a close call. Most of those wrongly accused of witchcraft were acquitted—the mass hysteria gripping blue cities is far worse). — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 27, 2024

Interesting how he automatically assumes Trump was “falsely” accused. That would appear to suggest that the other 25 or so women who've similarly accused Trump are all lying, too.

He may not want to go there because, according to my back-of-the-envelope calculations, 25 times $83 million is roughly $2.1 billion. And we know Trump will never reimburse him for it.

Then again, maybe he just wants to bring a beatific smile to 25 other Trump victims’ faces.

x This week’s Just for Xeets and Giggles is out! I hope it will have you smiling like E. Jean Carroll. Have a great weekend! https://t.co/p1or1uy19Q pic.twitter.com/gXINCSzKIk — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) January 27, 2024

Beam away, E. Jean. Lord knows you’ve earned that right.

