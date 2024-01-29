The Reviews Are In!!!* Bidenomics is a WINNER!!!

"Boom! The economy ended 2023 on a high note as fourth quarter GDP blows past forecast!" —U.S. News & World Report "U.S. economy brushes aside recession fearmongering!" —Reuters "Shatters expectations!" —Politico "The U.S. economy grew at a blistering 3.3% pace in Q4 while inflation pulled back!" —CNBC - * From actual headlines

"A shocking pace!" —CNN "Capping a solid 2023!" —Bloomberg News "What recession? Unexpectedly strong U.S. economy!" —The Wall Street Journal "A boon to the middle class!" —Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Directed by Dark Brandon "The economy is doing better than expected. Your 401(k) probably is, too!" —NBC News "Continued resilience!" —Associated Press "Beats expectations and recession odds!" —Fox News "The economy outperforms and earnings improve!" —Forbes "An economy that continues to soar!" —NPR

Bidenomics: Not coming soon to a United States near you...because it’s already here!

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, January 29, 2024

Note: You'll have to forgive me if I get emotional in C&J this morning. [Long pause] [Lip quivers] [A single tear drops] National Puzzle Day always makes me fall to pieces.

4 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til spring: 50

Days 'til the U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden, Maine: 4

First-time unemployment claims announced last week, still the lowest since 1970: 214,000

Year-over-year increase in pending home sales: 1.3%

Drop in Tesla's share price last week after a disastrous conference call between investors and Elon Musk: 10%

Year that flag football will become an Olympic sport: 2028

Factor by which children between 6 and 14 sustained more head impacts playing tackle football than flag football, according to a CDC study: 15x

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Kenosha, Wisconsin...Saved!!!

CHEERS to the jury of his peers. Recapping our top story from Friday afternoon: hey, maybe don’t go sticking your fingers up someone's vagina without their permission and then engage in a campaign of defamation and terrorism against your victim. Turns out we've got laws against that kind of thing. But you know what we don’t have laws against? Just punishment:

Former President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements he made denying he sexually assaulted the writer E. Jean Carroll, a federal jury ruled Friday, handing down a stunning verdict after less than three hours of deliberation. […] Update: The walls have now closed on him. Painfully. After the verdict was read aloud in federal court in lower Manhattan, Carroll emerged from the courthouse smiling and flanked by her legal team. She declined to speak to a crush of cameras and reporters assembled outside, but issued a statement later, saying, "This is a great victory for every woman who stands up when she's been knocked down, and a huge defeat for every bully who has tried to keep a woman down."

E. Jean Carroll will give her first post-verdict interview tonight on The Rachel Maddow Show. Trump, meanwhile, responded within moments after the verdict via his own venue: The Donald's Madder Show.

CHEERS to the growing lavender wave. Clackity clackity clackity clack… Oh, never mind me, I'm just calculating what 10 percent of 332 million people is. And…Clackity clackity clack DING!!! Why, it's 33 million people. Keep that in mind as you read this from NBC News:

Twenty-eight percent of Gen Z adults — which the survey’s researchers specify as those ages 18 to 25 — identify as LGBTQ, according to a report released this week by the Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI. That compares with 10% of all adults, 16% of millennials, 7% of Generation X, 4% of baby boomers and 4% of the Silent Generation, the institute found. Fired up and ready to boot MAGAs from office. Gen Z adults, along with millennials, were also more likely to identify as LGBTQ than Republican, the survey found. “Whether it’s at the polls, in marches and rallies, or online, LGBTQ+ visibility matters and Gen Z is a force for change,” Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group, said in a statement. “Thousands of LGBTQ+ young people turn 18 each day—and lawmakers should understand there will be repercussions in November for anti-LGBTQ+ political attacks.”

As we know by now, a lot of elections turn on a mere smattering of votes. So keep flapping your vicious gums and passing your pointless laws, MAGA cult. But don’t come bawling to us when you get stiletto'ed out of office by the targets of your bullying and find yourself begging to be hired as the ticket taker at drag queen story hour because it's the only job you haven’t been turned down for. Yet.

JEERS to lying liars. On January 29, 2001, President George W. Bush promised to "act boldly and swiftly" to deal with our challenges concerning energy. His brilliant idea: put Cheney in charge of a secret task force that would make sure nothing happened boldly or swiftly. As a result, the big oil companies were forced to deal with the challenge of where to sock away all their record profits. (I guess that explains why the Exxon-Mobil CEO's mattress ended up twelve stories high.)

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x The Triumph of Julius Caesar (colorized) pic.twitter.com/xG2qODuCEs — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) January 20, 2024

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to the first ringy-dingy. 146 years ago this week, in 1878, the commercial telephone switchboard made its national debut in New Haven, Connecticut. The first customers were Amanda Hugginkiss, I.P. Freely and Seymour Butz. We hear the first operator lasted a whole five minutes.

CHEERS to, like, freeing your mind, man. Today is Freethinkers Day, which celebrates those who believe that truth should be formed on the basis of logic, reason, and empiricism, rather than authority, tradition, or religion. Noted freethinkers include Thomas Paine, Albert Einstein, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and anyone who has ever shouted, “The Fox News, it burns!”

Ten years ago in C&J: January 29, 2014

JEERS to a gathering of jerks. The Aqua Velva and cigar smoke will hang heavy in the air as Republican House members and their allies meet at at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort and Spa in Cambridge, Maryland for their annual lobbyist-funded retreat:

"This retreat will be unlike any other as we hear from innovative speakers who will challenge our Conference to think differently about how to help empower people not the government," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the chair of the House Republican Conference. "Plus, we have more time than ever scheduled for member-driving conversations about the bold solutions we want to advance this year to grow the economy, create jobs, and help people get ahead."

This year's team-building exercise: drinking scotch with their non-dominant hand.

And just one more…

MEGA-WORSHIPFUL CHEERS to the Great and Powerful "O". Pardon me, I have a song to sing:

Happy birthday to you… Ow Ow Ow Ow!!! Happy birthday to you… Ow Ow Ow!!! Happy 70th… Ow Ow ow!!! ...er, 39th birthday, dear Oprah, Again, I say, and I can’t stress this enough: Ow!!! Happy birthday to you.

There, I sang it. Now please, ma'am...remove your heel from my neck.

Have a tolerable Monday. Oh, and happy 60th anniversary, Dr. Strangelove. Today in the C&J cafeteria: 50% off all precious bodily fluid-based cocktails. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

