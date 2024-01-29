David Rothkopf and Bernard Schwartz/The New Repubic:

Trump Is a Combination of Every Threat We Have Ever Faced in Our History If we wake up to awful news on November 6, we’ll be asking ourselves one question: Did we do enough? For the past nearly 250 years, when the United States faced a grave threat, our people rose up and sacrificed whatever it took to defeat it. From the American Revolution to the Civil War to the menace of the Nazis or Soviet communism, we were willing to do what we had to do to defend what we valued most about this country. Today, as it did once before, in 1861, the greatest peril confronting the country comes from within. Then as now, it was a threat that sought to divide America, and it was a threat founded in racism, contempt for our Constitution, and a twisted sense of what was worth preserving from our past. The new threat, of course, is led by Donald Trump. ... So, ask yourself, is that enough to make you do more than you have done? Is that enough to commit for the next 10 months to do more than you have ever done during an election year? To give more? To canvas more? To spread the word more? To help get voters to the polls? To ensure every member of your family, your friends, your co-workers do the same? The stakes are too high to do less than everything you can. The stakes are too high to allow this man to continue to play any role in American public life.

In this thread, Michel Knigge documents some of the growing German protests against the right wing Alliance for Germany (Allianz für Deutschland, AfD), which is rising in the polls. The thred importantly includes many towns in the former East Germany, where the AfD is strongest:

x 🧵 In Düsseldorf, Germany *100,000* people join huge rally against the far-right today, according to police.



At least as important, were the dozens of rallies in *smaller towns*, many of them in *eastern Germany* where the far-right AfD polls highest. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/kF2lEpPM8A — Michael Knigge (@kniggem) January 28, 2024

David French/New York Times:

When the Right Ignores Its Sex Scandals But stories such as [Paul] Pressler’s complicate this narrative immensely. If both the advocates and enemies of the sexual revolution have their Harvey Weinsteins — that is, if both progressive and conservative institutions can enable abuse — then all that partisan moral clarity starts to disappear. We’re all left with the disturbing and humbling reality that whatever our ideology or theology, it doesn’t make us good people. The allegedly virtuous “us” commits the same sins as the presumptively villainous “them.” How does a typical conservative activist deal with this reality? By pretending it doesn’t exist. Shortly after the Pressler settlement was announced, I looked for statements or commentary or articles by the conservative stalwarts who cover left-wing misconduct with such zeal. The silence was deafening. If you mainly receive your information from right-wing sources, the odds are good that you haven’t seen this news at all.

The Hill:

Cheney recirculates Stefanik Jan. 6 statement after she reportedly deletes it Former No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) recirculated Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) statement on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after the current House GOP Conference Chair reportedly deleted it off her website. On Tuesday, Cheney shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a link to Stefanik’s now-deleted statement about Jan. 6. After sharing Stefanik’s statement, it was deleted from the New York congresswoman’s page, which now only displays the “ERROR” message.

This Stefanik story goes well with the David French piece above.

x What he means, I assume, is that he can absolutely see himself helping Donald Trump to become president and then taking a Cabinet post or some other reward later. https://t.co/joK3QYWAJM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2024

Benjamin Wittes/”Dog Shirt Daily” on Substack:

The Real Republican Position on Ukraine It's not that Republicans hate fucking over migrants less; it's that they love fucking over Biden more. So let me make sure I’ve got this straight: Even Republicans who support Ukraine funding don’t support it enough to pass this funding without winning, in exchange, punishing changes to immigration rules; And even those Republicans who favor trading Ukraine funding for such punishing changes to immigration rules now don’t want these punishing changes to border policy, because that would involve giving President Biden a win concerning the border in the run-up to the election; And by “a win” here, what I actually mean is a loss, insofar as Biden would have to accept policy changes beyond those he actually wants, since if he agreed with Republican proposals, there would not have to be a protracted negotiation over them in the first place; Which is to say that Republicans don’t want a win against Biden if it would mean passing a bill they purport to want along with Ukraine aid they purport to support, as such a win would deprive them of the ability to criticize Biden for not capitulating in precisely the fashion that he now wants to capitulate; So in other words, not even the tantalizing prospect of fucking over migrants can induce even those Republicans who purport to support Ukraine not to fuck over the Ukrainians;

x NYU's Institute for @PolicyIntegrity tracked litigation challenging Trump agency actions on immigration. In their database, 33 out of 35 did not survive court challenges pic.twitter.com/z3WxIR5RPJ — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) January 28, 2024

Charlie Sykes/The Bulwark:

Why Wall Street is Surrendering to Trump Plus: Kinzinger calls out the GOP's betrayal of Ukraine We learn from history that we do not learn from history — Friedrich Hegel One of the fondest bits of resistance fantasy has been the notion that the nation’s economic elites — the titans of Wall Street, the beautiful people of Davos, the economic masters of the universe— would, in our moment of peril, mount the barricades to defend democracy. To which a reasonable person might have responded: Have you met these guys?

“The UnPopulist” on Substack:

What Do Efforts to Bar Trump From the Ballot Accomplish? A Conversation with Andy Craig The UnPopulist editors discuss the dangers of not using Section 3 to disqualify Trump Andy Craig: There was no opportunity for this question to arise in the pre-election context. Since then, everywhere has adopted. … We have official standard government-printed ballots. We've had that for pretty much everywhere for more than a hundred years now. The government has to make the decisions somehow about who qualifies for that. There's a lot of complicated fights. You'll hear, particularly third-party people, but sometimes Republicans and Democrats, get caught up in it, too. Candidates get kicked off the ballot all the time in the United States, sometimes for very piddly, technical, not very well-justified reasons. That is not unique, but there's this question, do the people have the right to vote for somebody, and then it's up to Congress to decide when they're counting the electoral votes. The case that states can kick disqualified candidates off the ballot is very strong because there's a long history of doing it.

Cliff Schecter and Stephanie Miller discuss Trump the wannabe dictator: