Republicans taking credit for projects created by funds they voted against is something that Just. Keeps. Happening.

But none of those claims may be quite as ridiculous as Florida Rep. María Elvira Salazar appearing on CBS Miami’s “Facing South Florida” on Sunday. Unlike other Republicans, Salazar didn’t just talk up an infrastructure project in an interview or attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She had a check made out to Florida International University for $650,000—a check she signed—even though the money for the check came from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which she voted against.

When newsman Jim DeFede confronted Salazar over her hypocrisy, her answer was a classic. “Right now you have to give me more details,” said Salazar. “But I do know that every time I have an opportunity to bring money to my constituents, I do so.”

If she means carrying that big fake check, then yes. She did that. If she means voting for the money, then no, absolutely not.

That’s not the end of it.

“You voted against the CHIPS and Science Act, right?” asked DeFede.

Salazar shrugged and said, “Listen, right now I need to ask my staff. Why don’t we look at the $40 million that I have brought to this community?” And before DeFede could answer, Salazar leaned in, adding, “Aren’t you proud of me? Aren’t you proud of the $40 million I have brought?”

When DeFede finally got a chance to speak again, “proud” was not exactly the right word.

“The money that you talk about, the $40 million you bring back to the district,” he said. “Sometimes that money comes from bills that you voted against.” He pointed out that Salazar voted against the CHIPS and Science Act—which primarily aids domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors—then tried to take credit for a project in Miami funded by that bill. She voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and then claimed credit for the funds that went to Miami’s airport. “At the same time that you’re taking credit for the money you bring back to the district,” said DeFede, “in Washington, you’re voting against these projects on party-line votes.”

“Listen,” Salazar replies, waving off his statement. “That was, I think, last cycle. I cannot really remember right now.” She then tries to talk about bills that she has introduced and to escape from talking about how she’s taking credit for things she tried to stop.

Salazar seemingly can’t remember her votes and doesn’t know where the money came from. But she still wants to put her name on the checks and talk about the money she “brought” to the district. Which is all just perfect.

The infrastructure law passed in 2021 with almost all Republicans voting against it. In 2022, Democrats passed the CHIPS Act, helping to protect supply chains and bring high-tech manufacturing back to the U.S.—and again, Democrats had to do it with almost no Republican support. The CHIPS Act got just one Republican vote in the House.

These bills are expected to represent tens of thousands of projects and millions of jobs over the next few years, so it's understandable that Republicans want to take credit for all the good President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have done. Of course, they could run on what they’ve done … if they had done anything.