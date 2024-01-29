The Biden campaign is taking a page from the Lincoln Project playbook, routinely trolling Donald Trump in order to knock him off message.

The tactic runs the gamut, from calling Trump "a loser" during a speech earlier this month in South Carolina to this cheeky "Be Best" Biden subtweet of a CNN segment explaining the campaign's efforts to unnerve Trump.

“Be Best” is a reference to then-First Lady Melania Trump’s anti-bullying public awareness campaign. Next up: Biden donning an army jacket emblazoned with the words, "i really don't care, do u?"

Biden campaign aides told CNN the effort was specifically designed to get under Trump's skin, prompting him to respond in ways that harm his campaign. But it's also intended to give the Democratic base a bit of a jolt. For instance, who among us doesn't get a little thrill over seeing Nikki Haley roast Trump for confusing her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

Last week, Biden tweeted out a video sequence recapping Trump's incoherence with the assertion, "I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi."

x I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/hjNgmcrwAP — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 21, 2024

If we know anything about Trump, it's that he can't hack being challenged or slighted in any way. Just look at how he's losing his mind over Haley's refusal to drop out of the Republican primary.

The Biden campaign is promising to continue with the strategy. Let's hope it bears fruit, because nothing is better than watching Trump shake his fist at the sky.

Like last Friday, when he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation case.

"There is no longer justice in America," Trump raged on Truth Social, calling our judicial system "Broken and Unfair!"