Donald Trump lost his last-ditch effort to stall the rape defamation civil suit that E. Jean Carroll has brought against him after she accused him of raping her. And to be clear, even though a jury found him to be liable for both the sexual assault and defamation, the judge clarified that Trump indeed did rape her. Unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes, which Trump is begging them to do, he will begin his trial in Manhattan federal district court on Jan. 16. He’s already been found liable, the case is solely on how much damages she is entitled to over the $5 million. There’s just no way that that is going to be a good news cycle for him.

Unfortunately for Trump, the big news starting off this month is that dead sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had his court documents unsealed to name names. Trump was longtime friends with Epstein, whom he called “a terrific guy” who just happened to enjoy “younger women.”

RELATED STORY: ICYMI: Trump’s trials, Epstein’s list

Conservatives had a complete meltdown Wednesday over this and pundits have bent themselves into pretzels pre-justifying Trump’s proclivity for disgusting behavior:

x So, what do you think they’re going to go after Trump for next to bury the Epstein document dump and all the pedophiles on it?



Every time they want to cover their tracks, they go after Trump . — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 3, 2024

You see, despite Trump’s long-known misogyny, his womanizing, his paying off a porn star to sleep with him, his alleged sexual assaults (and him bragging about them on tape), and him openly discussing his lust for his daughter Ivanka on Howard Stern’s show … he’s really a devoted, one-woman man. And you can believe that, since Alex Jones said it.

The rest of us who aren’t morons know exactly what he is.

x Trump headed to Epstein Island.



2 different flights, 2 different groups of little girls.



Not his daughters. Not his nieces. Not something Republicans even care about.



He can rape, steal, try to overthrow the gov't, this is their American dream.#VoteBlueIn2024 pic.twitter.com/shPiT4lCsw — Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler) January 3, 2024

The documents are part of a defamation suit by Virginia Giuffre brought against Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence as a fellow sex trafficker. Giuffre was allegedly one of the victims recruited by Maxwell from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to be a “masseuse” on Epstein’s island. The documents are so extensive that there will be drips of information that will come out over the next few days. And when I say extensive, I mean there are almost 1,000 pages.

While Donald Trump’s and Bill Clinton’s names are all over the documents, Giuffre did not accuse either man of sexually assaulting her. Because of this, conservatives have been all over their social media pages saying this somehow “exonerates” Trump while simultaneously ruining Clinton somehow. Trump critics weren’t having it.

x Trump and Epstein are two of the most notorious sex predators in history.



But Trump's association with pedophiles and groomers goes way beyond Jeffrey Epstein.



🧵: https://t.co/tR2BjfcUjI — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 3, 2024

x Just putting this here….



Imagine if Joe Biden wished Ghislaine Maxwell well.



Imagine if Joe Biden flew multiple times on Epstein’s plane.



Imagine if Joe Biden was sued for raping a 13 year old girl with Epstein in the same year that he flew on Epstein’s plane, before the… pic.twitter.com/HlRNsQ7AOm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 2, 2024

Whatever the mental gymnastics his supporters are trying to pull, nothing that comes out of those documents is going to be a benefit to Trump. Fox can play the “what about Clinton” card all it wants, but the fact is the only people running for president on Epstein’s list are RFK Jr. and Donald J. Trump. Sadly, all this month we’ll be treated to many stories and images of Trump and Epstein, and later we’ll have to discuss whatever ridiculous thing he says at the rape defamation trial. This is going to be a gross month thanks to the impulses of a monster, who happens to be the guy the GOP wants to make a dictator.

RELATED STORY: When Jeffrey Epstein’s list is released, only one name really matters