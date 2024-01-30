Tuesday's Horoscope for Democrats You will enjoy another day of competent leadership, courtesy of accomplished professionals who have the knowledge, skill, and experience to tackle problems in a calm, systematic way, thus allowing you to forge ahead with your life goals without feeling like you're headed off a cliff. Enjoy a delicious treat your taste buds have had their eyes on. Tonight: restful, rejuvenating sleep. - Tuesday's Horoscope for Republicans If you're not arrested for insurrection, election fraud, or sex trafficking, the secret Jewish space laser will find you and scorch your shorts. Take time to smell the conspiracies before the latest variant of Covid finds your unvaccinated immune system and destroys your olfactory sense. Tonight: the worst sleep of your life, again, as you wrestle with your grifter-made pillow that feels like it’s been stuffed with the bones of roadkill, and Taylor Swift haunts your dreams.

Have a great day.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Note: Soapy residue found on dishes. Film at 11.

-

9 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day: 1

Days 'til the Holtville Carrot Festival in California : 9

Rank of Minneapolis-St. Paul among U.S. airports with the highest percentage of on-time flights at 82.6 percent: #1

Factor by which most economists missed their forecast for 4th quarter GDP, which clocked in at 3.3 percent: 3x

Earth's circumference: 24,900 miles

Date of the next solar eclipse, whose path of totality will cross directly over Maine: 4/8/24

Age of newsman Charles Osgood when he died last week: 91

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Don’t tarry, or you'll miss the ferry…

-

CHEERS to the Team D's A-Team. The prognosis for keeping control of the Senate looks a bit dicey at the moment, but the House appears to be quite winnable in November. It won’t require many red-to-blue flips, and yesterday the DCCC announced 17 candidates they've put on their official endorsement list:

The announcement, first reported by NBC News, gives these contenders the official stamp of approval from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, planting a flag with donors, activists and party loyalists about whom they see as best positioned to win in critical districts. New York Democrat Tom Suozzi, a DCCC endorsee, could join the House next month as he campaigns to fill George Santos’s vacated seat. Republicans control the majority by a wafer-thin margin of 219 to 213, with three vacancies. “House Democrats have multiple paths to winning back the majority and this incredible slate of candidates are at the forefront of these efforts,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a statement. “[T]heir commitment to solving the urgent problems facing everyday Americans stand in stark contrast to the MAGA fealty of their opponents.”

One unmistakable sign that Republicans are going to lose their majority: the head of the DCCC's MAGA counterpart, the NRCC, swears they're going to increase their majority.

JEERS to today's edition of Well, I Guess That's That And Now We Can Put All This Unpleasantness Behind Us. Courtesy of ABC News:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied on Monday that the country was behind an attack that killed three American service members at a U.S. base in Jordan on Sunday.

This has been today's edition of Well, I Guess That's That And Now We Can Put All This Unpleasantness Behind Us.

CHEERS to "32." Make sure you take a moment today to say Happy Birthday (or, to use his dialect, "Happy buhthday") to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who turns 142 today. He was far from perfect, as all presidents have been: trying to pack the Supreme Court, turning away Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, the internment camps, the womanizing (though not with porn stars, as far as we know). But he was a force of nature who didn’t let polio stop him as he charged headlong into fighting the depression and wars on multiple fronts in Europe and Asia, while passing reforms that made life better for ordinary Americans. Says William Ridings and Stuart McIver in their book Rating the Presidents (where FDR sits at #2, just below Lincoln):

Roosevelt is praised most often for his role in preserving the American capitalist system at a time when many countries were opting for fascism. Happy birthday, FDR. I’ll need to see your license and registration, please. Given the dire crises he was forced to confront, perhaps the highest praise from the poll is "the right man in the right place at the right time." [...] Others praise him for stopping Hitler—and shudder to think what might have been if a less-effective president had been at the helm in those dangerous days.

The lunatics on the right try mightily to rewrite history by insisting that the New Deal was a failure. Never mind that laws enacted in the 1930s—chipped away at though they were—helped prevent our 2008 Great Recession from turning into an all-out depression. Pay your respects here. And never let anyone forget the difference between the parties, as defined by Roosevelt himself: Democrats say we have nothing to fear but fear itself, Republicans say we have nothing to fear but everything but fear itself.

P.S. It's also Dick Cheney's birthday today. He turns 666. Again.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to nimble fingers vs. fumble fingers. If you missed the NFL action Sunday, here's what happened: the Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10, and the 49ers sent the Lions packing 34-31. (Don’t feel bad for the losers—they’re going home with a fabulous runner-up prize package that includes a Samsonite luggage set and $100 gift certificate from the Spiegel Catalog.) So it'll be starting quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes vs. Brock Purdy, and Taylor Swift vs. The Inside Of The MAGA Empire’s Head on February 11th during Super Bowl XVVVVIVVVVIIIIII½. And in other sports news, the winners over the weekend in the National Hockey League were, as usual, the players’ dentists.

JEERS to the latest floating behemoth in the hull of fame. Even if you live in the heartland, you probably heard the horn blasts from the latest technological marvel on the water:

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet from bow to stern, is leaving South Florida for its first seven-day island-hopping voyage through the tropics. The ship was officially christened Tuesday with help from soccer legend Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates. [..] The captain has 96 years of experience on the high seas. The Icon of the Seas is divided into eight neighborhoods across 20 decks. The ship includes six waterslides, seven swimming pools, an ice-skating rink, a theater and more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. The ship can carry up to 7,600passengers at maximum capacity, along with 2,350 crew members.

According to Royal Caribbean’s Jay Schneider, the cruise ship “is more than just its amenities.” Yes. It’s also buffet sneezers and dysentery.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: January 30, 2014

JEERS to a northeastern January day down in Dixie. Residents in Atlanta, Georgia were—and still are—furious after traffic was paralyzed for a prolonged period of time. Vehicle flow on highways was, in many cases, down to one lane moving at a snail's pace, causing massive inconvenience and outrage at public works officials. The U.S. Attorney down there says he's looking into the matter on suspicion that the storm that caused the mayhem was an act of political payback. Specifically, God's retribution for Newt Gingrich.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to news from across The Pond. Doff your tam and give a hearty "Tally ho!" towards Great Britain this morning, with news that King Charles III has been released from the hospital. His enlarged prostate was replaced with one leftover from a plate of haggis, and his droopy upper lip was properly re-starched. After walking across the backs of the commoners to get to his royal carriage, he waved. The tabloids, of course, then blamed all of his problems on Meghan Markle.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-