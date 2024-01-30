We begin today with Jill Filipovic writing for The New Statesman comparing Trump’s “art of cruelty” to the ineptness of Ron DeSantis.

In his essay “The Cruelty is the Point”, Adam Serwer recounted a trip to the Museum of African-American History in Washington DC, where he looked at photos of lynchings, and particularly at the faces of the white men in the crowd, smiling at their grotesque crimes. “Their cruelty made them feel good, it made them feel proud, it made them feel happy,” Serwer wrote. “And it made them feel closer to one another.” This is perhaps Trump’s highest skill: he draws sharp lines around “us” and an abhorrent, dangerous and vermin-like other, and then brings the in-group into his cruelty with him. It’s not Trump targeting vulnerable groups; it’s Trump pulling us together to defend the collective us, protect the tribe. Anyone who has spent time on a middle-school campus knows that there are bully leaders who attract a group of bully followers, and then there are the mean jerks no one likes. Trump is the former, and DeSantis more the latter. [...] It’s also notable that while Republican voters have rejected DeSantis, few have objected to his politics of cruelty. They don’t seem to mind the attacks on LGBTQ people, or women, or educational institutions, or migrants. They just don’t really like him. Unlike Trump, DeSantis’s cruelty isn’t amusing. Even worse, there was little opportunity to join in. Trump voters want someone who directs them to action, even extreme chaos that teeters into violence, and who understands exactly what they mean when they say that the 6 January insurrection, which left several people dead and struck at the heart of American democracy, was “fun”. This desire for collective cruelty, and a sense that being in a group makes cruelty more entertaining and less the responsibility of any one individual, has roots in the darkest parts of humanity. Public executions persisted in England until the second half of the 19th century; in the US, public executions, lynchings, and mob violence aimed at racial minorities were long popular activities; today in some conservative, autocratic, often theocratic nations, public executions remain favoured spectator sports. As other societies have evolved, democratised, secularised and sought to impose human rights-affirming systems of justice, they have moved away from killing-as-spectacle. But the core desire – to make vengeance a communal pastime – has not died out, especially among those who embrace autocracy, conservative religiosity and traditionalism. Trump embodies that desire for retribution as sport. Ron DeSantis hit all the right notes on the punitive vengeance part of the equation. But he failed to make it feel like a party.

I don’t think that there’s an “art” to saying every bigoted thing that you might be thinking but Filipovic is on to something about the necessity of a collective becoming “communal” in the process.

I didn’t see Rachel Maddow’s interview with E. Jean Carrol but I did see this clip.

Stephanie Saul of The New York Times writes about a faculty protest at the University of Pennsylvania over the further plans of Marc Rowan, a major donor to Penn.

A Penn alumnus and a major benefactor of the university, Mr. Rowan deployed his formidable resources in a relentless campaign against Penn’s president, M. Elizabeth Magill, leading to her resignation in December. But it was what happened next that spurred the protest. Mr. Rowan sent a four-page email to university trustees titled “Moving Forward,” which many professors interpreted as a blueprint for a more conservative campus. Amy C. Offner, a history professor who led the protest, called the document a proposed “hostile takeover of the core academic functions of the university.” [...] Penn is now being assailed from many sides. It is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Jewish students and partly financed by unnamed donors, and the subject of a congressional investigation with subpoena power. State Republican lawmakers have threatened to withhold $31 million for its veterinary medicine program, the only state appropriation the private university receives.

Candice Norwood and Orion Rummler of The 19th News write about the importance of President Joe Biden’s LGBTQ+ picks to lifetime appointments on the federal bench.

...Biden and Senate Democrats are poised to tie a record for confirmations of LGBTQ+ judges. If the Senate approves Judges Nicole Berner and Melissa DuBose, Biden will tie with former President Barack Obama’s record of appointing 11 openly LGBTQ+ lifetime judges to the federal bench. These confirmations would come at a time when more LGBTQ+ rights cases are being fought in courts across the country — and even making their way to the U.S. Supreme Court. “LGBTQ+ representation belongs everywhere, within all of our nation’s institutions in our system,” said Judi O’Kelley, co-interim executive director and chief program and policy officer for the National LGBTQ+ Bar Association. “We are very grateful that President Biden has been working to remedy the historic vast underrepresentation of LGBTQ+ people, including people with intersectional identities, on the federal bench.” [...] Currently about 2 percent of Article III lifetime federal judges — 21 out of about 815 active judges — are openly queer, according to data from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the Federal Judicial Center. No openly transgender or nonbinary judges have ever been nominated or confirmed to these prestigious positions.

Rex Huppke of USA Today unfolds the the entire Democratic conspiracy behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce going to the Super Bowl and it is a doozy.

Heather Cox Richardson writes for her “Letters of an American” Substack that the story of the attack on the Tower 22 military base in Jordan that killed three service members is Israel, Gaza, Iran, Iran’s ally, Russia, and Republican dithering.

Behind this story is an even larger geopolitical story involving Iran’s ally Russia. As Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg retorted when Senator Wicker called on Biden to respond to the attack that killed three Americans “swiftly and decisively for the whole world to see”: “Wasn’t funding Ukraine and Israel the first, critical step in deterring Iran? We are in this place now due to the Russian fifth columnists in the Republican Party including Trump who slavishly do Putin’s bidding.” Rosenberg was referring to the fact that Iran is allied with Russia, and Russia is desperate to stop the United States from supporting Ukraine. Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, apparently thought his February 2022 invasion of Ukraine would establish control of the eastern parts of that country in a matter of days. Instead, the invasion has turned into an expensive and destabilizing two-year war that has badly weakened Russia and that threatens to stretch on. In the United States, today marks the 100th day that extremist Republicans have refused to provide supplemental funding for Ukraine or Israel arguing that funding to protect the U.S. border must be addressed first. On October 20, 2023, as David Frum pointed out today, Biden asked Congress for “$106 billion to aid Ukraine and Israel against attack by Russia, Iran, and their proxies.” That funding has bipartisan support, but “[f]or 100 days, House Republicans have said NO,” Frum said. “Today, Iranian proxies have killed Americans.”

Angela Giuffrida and Lorenzo Tondo of the Guardian summarizes the summit heldbetween African leaders and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Speaking at the much anticipated Italy-Africa summit in Rome, Moussa Faki welcomed Italy’s overtures for a mutually beneficial strengthening of relations with the African continent, but said: “We cannot be satisfied with mere promises that can’t be kept.” Faki said a “paradigm shift” was required to usher in “a new model of partnership” and pave the way “towards a more just and coherent world”. He said: “Africa does not want to reach out. We are not beggars.” Leaders and representatives from 45 African nations, including the presidents of Tunisia, Senegal, Kenya, the Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe and Somalia, were in the Italian capital to hear the details of Meloni’s so-called “Mattei plan”, a flagship policy inspired by Enrico Mattei, the founder of the oil company Eni who in the 1950s pushed for Italy to support African countries to develop their natural resources and improve their economies. The summit, hosted in the prestigious Palazzo Madame, the seat of the Italian senate, was also attended by the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Council president, Charles Michel, and Roberta Metsola, the head of the EU parliament.

Widlore Mérancourt and Amanda Coletta of The Washington Post says that Haitian gangs are increasingly using “collective rape” as a weapon in Haiti’s gang wars. (warning: descriptions of sexual assault, rape, and violence)

Gangs are using sexual assaults, including “collective rapes,” to “instill fear, punish, subjugate and inflict pain on local populations with the ultimate goal of expanding their areas of influence,” U.N. officials here have reported. Comprehensive data on the attacks is difficult to compile, rights advocates say, in part because many gang-controlled areas are inaccessible and in part because stigma, scarce police resources and fear of reprisal discourages many survivors from reporting. For these reasons, whatever figures do exist are probably undercounts. Doctors Without Borders supported more than 3,700 survivors of sexual violence and intimate partner violence in Haiti in 2023, a preliminary account indicates, up 42 percent from the previous year, the organization said. Most of the victims since 2022 were not assaulted by intimate partners, it said. [...] The use of rape as a weapon isn’t new in Haiti. During military rule in the 1990s, troops sexually assaulted civilians to repress political dissent. But now, the phenomenon is so “pervasive” in marginalized areas “that it has come to be considered as an inevitable part of life,” U.N. agencies reported in 2022.

Juan Diego Quesada of El País in English writes about another one of those significant 2024 elections; this one, involving President Nayeb Bukele in El Salvador, which Bukele is expected to win easily in the first round of voting.

Bukele — who rose to power four years ago — is overwhelmingly popular both inside and outside of El Salvador. According to the polls, he will be re-elected the president by a wide margin on Sunday, February 4. Indeed, his win in the first round is forecast to be so convincing that a runoff vote will not be needed. If the polls are correct, Bukele — with his gelled back hair, carefully trimmed beard, jeans, backwards cap and voice trained to captivate crowds — will continue to be a key figure in the daily lives of Salvadorans until at least 2028. Afterward, only time will tell. Bukele is running for re-election despite the fact that up to six articles of the Salvadoran Constitution expressly prohibit consecutive terms. However, the Constitutional Chamber — a body controlled by Bukele — has made a more than questionable interpretation of the law in which Bukele can stand for re-election if he leaves office six months earlier. That is what Bukele has done. NGOs and nations have criticized his methods, but the Salvadoran president has dismissed these allegations, arguing that his critics are trying to undo the good work he has achieved.

Finally today, I just loved Kim Severson’s piece in The New York Times on a new book about the South’s love of gas station food.

New York City has its bodegas. The South has its gas stations. When you stop for motor oil in Mississippi, you can also grab fried chicken on a stick. In North Carolina, you can buy a steamy bowl of pozole along with batteries and a five-pound bag of White Lily flour. There might be shawarma next to the shotgun shells, or wedges of mild hoop cheese and packets of saltines for sale at the counter along with lottery tickets and pecan pie that the owner’s sister made. Documenting these independent Southern temples of commerce and community has become a singular focus for the photojournalist Kate Medley, who, like most kids raised in Mississippi, grew up eating at rural gas stations. Now living in Durham, N.C., Ms. Medley, 42, has spent more than a decade collecting images for her book of photographs, “Thank You Please Come Again,” which the digital magazine The Bitter Southerner published in December. The book began with a journalist’s curiosity, but ended up as a way for a daughter of the Deep South to make sense of the beautiful, brutal, complicated place she came from.

When I arrived in Baton Rouge to visit my niece and to attend Netroots Nation in NOLA in 2018, the lady working the concessions in the Baton Rouge Greyhound station suggested that I go across the street to the gas station if I really wanted to eat.

Grits with rivers of butter on top, four pieces of smoked sausage, scrambled eggs, and a biscuit, $5.00! I bought a cup of coffee for a dollar and I was set. I bought all of my breakfasts at that station and a couple dinners. That steam table was full of tasty love from the Black women who cooked it and a couple times during the morning rush, the lines were going out the door. And those customers (white, Black, a few Middle Easterners, a few students from LSU) weren’t waiting to buy gas.

Try to have the best possible day everyone!