The House Homeland Security committee will vote Tuesday on two impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. House Republicans have been trying to dress up this impeachment—originated by very serious lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene—as valid, arguing that Mayorkas “has willfully and systemically refused to comply with Federal immigration laws” and pretending it rises to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” threshold for impeachment. At the same time, Republican members are spilling the beans to right-wing media: This is all about the politics.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas admitted it on Fox News. Asked what the point of the exercise is when the Senate is sure not to act on it, he said it’s to ”send a message to the administration.” Watch:

x .@RepMcCaul says on Fox News that House Republicans want to impeach Mayorkas to "send a message to the administration."



No high crimes. Not even a misdemeanor! Just naked politics -- and they aren't even trying to hide it. pic.twitter.com/rEy2kshU6G — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2024

Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York told Newsmax the same thing. “This is sending a message to the Biden administration,” Tenney said. “This guy needs to go, and don’t put another person in place to do what Alejandro Mayorkas did.”

Republicans have been admitting this for weeks now, actually. Here’s Rep. Morgan Luttrell of Texas: “The impeachment process is necessary to send a message to the administration to say [Mayorkas is] not doing his job, and we’re feeling it … And if this is the way that we have to do it, this is the way it has to be done.”

Even Republicans admit this isn’t real and isn’t going anywhere. It’s about politics, and the Biden administration is rising to that challenge. It slapped back in a memo from the Department of Homeland Security, calling the impeachment “just more of the same political games” from Republicans.

“They don’t want to fix the problem; they want to campaign on it. That’s why they have undermined efforts to achieve bipartisan solutions and ignored the facts, legal scholars and experts, and even the Constitution itself in their quest to baselessly impeach Secretary Mayorkas,” the memo adds.

