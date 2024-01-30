Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is having some fun at Republicans’ expense, stirring one of the pots simmering away in their civil war.

x The GOP Tax Scam in 2017 obliterated the State and Local Tax deduction and hurt middle class families.



House Republicans in New York promised to fix it.



They lied. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) January 30, 2024

Jeffries is needling the so-called “moderates” in the Republican conference who are taking on leadership in what should be a no-brainer tax bill. The bill would extend the child tax credit to help more working families and reduce some business taxes. What more could you want in an election-year tax bill?

It’s not enough for some of the members of the Biden 17, the group of Republicans in districts that voted Democratic in the 2020 presidential election. They want their specific, parochial tax break for their constituents—increasing the federal deduction for state and local taxes—to be included in the bill. And they’re threatening to take a page out of the Freedom Caucus playbook and shut the House down if they don’t get it.

x SALT FRAY: LaLota suggests unrelated rules could get knocked down and slowing House floor business if they aren’t heard out on SALT for the tax bill.



D'Esposito, asked if he’d also consider joining: Absolutely. Perhaps it's time that us rational become the radical. — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) January 30, 2024

“Do it! Do it!” Jeffries seems to be urging them, in a masterful bit of trolling. He’s reinforcing just how vulnerable these members sitting in swing districts are. He’s also poking some fun at just how ineffectual they’ve been in accomplishing anything in the majority.

But Jeffries is also putting just that much more pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has a very, very tenuous hold on the majority right now and absolutely can’t afford to lose any votes on any bills. Another masterful troller—Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern—pointed out that the GOP’s ranks were so thin Monday that Democrats had the majority. "My Republican friends barely—barely—control the House of Representatives,” McGovern ribbed. “In fact, yesterday there were more Democrats voting than Republicans."

RELATED STORIES:

House GOP wages war with itself, the Senate, and reality

There’s a bipartisan plan to ease child poverty—if the GOP will let it happen

Democrats are blowing up House GOP efforts to take down Biden