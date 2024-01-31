I Knew There Had To Be One

Colbert & Co. find the lone union endorsing TFG…

You know what they say: dummies gotta stick together.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Note: We’d better hope that the North Koreans never establish a secret alliance with the Amish. I’m not sure why, exactly, but it’s not something I want to find out about some random morning, especially if it’s the weekend when I’m trying to sleep in and they’re doing all that alliance-based barn raising and missile launching. Stop it, damn you, it’s effing 5am. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

3 days!!!

Days 'til Carrot Cake Day: 3

Days 'til the 13th annual Vegan Chili Cook-off in Minneapolis: 3

Percent of gas stoves that the Energy Department says meet new energy efficiency standards: 97%

Amount that consumers will save on their utility bills by making the other 3% energy-efficient over the next 30 years: $1.6 billion

Portion of Hawaiians who have a rooftop solar array: 1-in-3

Percent of Hawaii's energy that currently comes from renewables: 32%

Age of the Portland (Maine) Symphony Orchestra as of this year: 100

Mid-week Rapture Index: 188 (including 5 "liberalisms" and 1 apocalyptic TurboTax ad). Soul Protection Factor 8 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Bad thief, sweet puppy…

CHEERS to clarity in a world of fog and chaos. If you're finding it near impossible to make sense out of what's happening in the Middle East, I can sympathize. And when I feel overwhelmed by an issue, I get busy studying it from every angle—the players, the motives, the territories, the ideologies, the deals. All of it. In depth. The good, the bad, and the ugly. As of today, here's what I've come up with to illustrate what we're witnessing:

I know that’s a lot to take in. Tomorrow I'll publish my footnotes. If you think you can imagine what they'll look like, you are correct.

CHEERS to keeping the faith (to yourself). The downward spiral of participation in organized religion continues in America, as a combination of church leaders behaving badly, outdated dogma (insert "got run over by my karma" joke here), and unwashed rabble with more important things to do lead to empty pews and dwindling coffers. And Pew’s latest numbers do not bode well for Team Afterlife…

A new study from Pew Research finds that the religiously unaffiliated—a group comprised of atheists, agnostic and those who say their religion is "nothing in particular"—is now the largest cohort in the U.S. They're more prevalent among American adults than Catholics (23%) or evangelical Protestants (24%). [...] “Jesus, can I see you in my office please?” —Angry God, after seeing this Gallup chart from 2021 Gregory Smith at Pew was the lead researcher on the study, titled "Religious 'Nones' in America: Who They Are and What They Believe." He says the growth of Nones could affect American public life. “Nones are very distinctive. They are among the most strongly and consistently liberal and Democratic constituencies in the United States." And that could change electoral politics in the coming decades. The political power of white Evangelicals has been well-reported in recent decades, but their numbers are shrinking while the number of the more liberal Nones is on the rise.

Golly. I'm worried. If the bajillion different gods humankind has come up with over the millennia to scare humanity into unquestioning obedience ever decide which one of them will be the one to smite us for going rogue like this, we're in big trouble.

P.S. You have a speck in your eye! Ha Ha look at that! I mock you and your eye speck! Sincerely, Log Man.

CHEERS to safety nets. 84 years ago today, the first Social Security check (#00-000-001) was issued to Ida May Fuller—a Vermonter and childhood classmate of Calvin Coolidge—for $22.54. Or, as Republican leaders calls it: "$22.54 too much." Despite all the despicable fearmongering coming from the right that Social Security is "flat broke," Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) reminds us via email….

Here’s the truth: Social Security is fully solvent, and will be through 2038. So why all the bluster? It’s a giveaway to Wall Street, plain and simple. Starting with Ida May Fuller in 1940, our nation has a proud history of rewarding a lifetime of hard work with the promise of financial security in one’s golden years. It’s been the most effective anti-poverty program in the history of the world.

As always...much obliged, FDR.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x Hey, I found my piece of the Auld Sod! pic.twitter.com/1CecGfeqML — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 11, 2024

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

JEERS to lying liars. 23 years ago this week, President George W. Bush promised to "act boldly and swiftly" to deal with our challenges concerning energy. His brilliant idea: put Dick Cheney in charge of a secret task force that would make sure nothing happened boldly or swiftly. As a result, the big oil companies were forced to deal with the challenge of where to sock away all their record profits. (I guess that explains why the Exxon-Mobil CEO's mattress grew to be twelve stories high.)

JEERS to Great Moments in Gun Safety. When NRA members send in their dues, they can be confident that the organization is using those precious dollars to further the cause of responsible firearm ownership and usage. Guns are, after all, not toys. They are potentially deadly devices that can easily injure or kill someone, and the NRA's #1 mission is to teach every gun owner the safest way to store, clean, load, and oh who am I kidding…

National Rifle Association leader Wayne LaPierre testified Monday that he authorized thousands of dollars in helicopter rides so that executives of the gun rights group could avoid getting stuck in traffic while traveling to and from NASCAR races. […] Nice duds! LaPierre, other former and current NRA leaders and the organization itself are fending off a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2020 that alleges they violated nonprofit laws and redirected millions of dollars of NRA funds for personal use. LaPierre confirmed that he did buy clothing at Zegna, a high-end clothing store in Beverly Hills, California. … LaPierre said he spent more than $29,000 at Zegna in March 2014 and another $39,000 there in September 2015.

And just like that, all our gun problems went away. God Bless the NRA.

Ten years ago in C&J: January 31, 2014

CHEERS to campaigning on your weakest point. Charles Krauthammer knows the path to victory for Republicans in 2014: make it all about late-term abortion. Not jobs. Not immigration reform. Heck, not even deficits or Obamacare or the generic "down with tyranny" that worked so well for them in 2010. Nope—late-term abortion is definitely the power issue for Republicans in November. Because, as Krauthammer himself admits, this is a slam-dunk:

What is it about women that causes leading Republicans to grow clumsy, if not stupid? When even savvy, fluent, attractively populist Mike Huckabee stumbles, you know you’ve got trouble. Having already thrown away eminently winnable Senate seats in Missouri and Indiana because of moronic talk about rape, the GOP might have learned. You’d think.

I say go for it, GOP! Encourage your clumsy and stupid candidates, pundits and mega-doners ("care for some aspirin between your knees, little lady?") who never learn their lesson to continue making clumsy and stupid arguments based on lessons not learned. What could go wrong?

And just one more…

JEERS to theological whiplash. Just in case you're wondering, here's the latest from the Catholic church on being a gay human being:

✞ You're a sinner and you're going to hell. ✞ But are you a sinner, really? Who are we to judge? ✞ We are to judge, that’s who. We can't accept you or your silly same-sex marriages. ✞ Well…maybe civil unions might not be so bad. ✞ No, same-sex acts are sinful and you're going to hell. ✞ Well, okay, same-sex "tendencies" are fine, maybe. ✞ However, if those tendencies turn into acts, then it's the flames of hell for you, Bub. ✞ However—and this is really good news—it's not a crime. ✞ But it’s still a sin. ✞ But only an itty bitty sin. And only if you have sex outside of your same-sex marriage. ✞ Oh, almost forgot: the Catholic Church still forbids same-sex marriage. ✞ But same-sex couples can be blessed by priests now. ✞ Disclaimer: Blessings and compassion not applicable in Africa.

We trust this clears up any confusion. May the head-scratching be with you. (And also with you.)

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

